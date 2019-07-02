Bell confident as Britain continue winning run at European Championships

Great Britain are looking to secure qualification for next year's Paralympics at the European Wheelchair Basketball Championships

Kayla Bell has enjoyed an incredible start to her Great Britain career and she hopes there’s more lying to come at European Wheelchair Basketball Championships.

After a confident win over France in their opening fixture, Britain brushed aside Spain 56-29 to continue their winning run in Rotterdam.

And next up are world champions and hosts Holland.

"The Dutch are the world champions and they are the team to beat, but the Germans are ranked third and will be strong,” said Bell.

The GB Women are on 🔥another outstanding performance 💪 GBR 56 v ESP 29 #TogetherWeAreGB pic.twitter.com/K1ZAz6z7pt — BritishWheelchairBball (@BritWheelBBall) July 1, 2019

Bell’s major tournament debut came last summer at the World Championships, where Britain reached the final for the first time and secured historic silver.

Such success was beyond her wildest dreams as she progressed through a sport she took up when introduced to it by a teaching assistant at her primary school, aged nine.

“To come in for such a historic moment at the Worlds was amazing,” added Bell

“I had been a reserve for tournaments in the past so to finally make the main squad was a massive achievement.

“Silver meant so much. It was our best result ever and the men did an amazing job to win gold. Those medals have had an amazing influence and has helped the sport get even bigger.

“This is actually my first Europeans and I’m so pleased to be going and am aiming to make the most of the opportunity.”

Before Bell’s time, secured six bronzes at the last six editions of the event.

And as if her side, who finished fourth at Rio 2016, needed any more motivation, qualification for next year’s Paralympics in Tokyo is up for grabs if they finish in the top four at the six-team event.

"It's been bronze six times now, so the aim is to go further,” she said.

“We can take a lot of confidence from the World Championships and how we've performed since. We just need to be who we are, be fierce.”

Follow the 2019 European Championships action at www.britishwheelchairbasketball.co.uk