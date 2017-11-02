Bell Capital Cup taking entries for chance to play at Parliament Hill rink

Young Canadian hockey players from across the country have the chance to win a trip to Ottawa to play on the Canada 150 Rink on Parliament Hill.

The "Hockey on the Hill" contest is part of the Bell Capital Cup tournament in Ottawa, which runs from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31.

Thirty-two Peewee house league teams (16 boys' and 16 girls' teams) will be selected to represent their province, territory or region to compete in a special Canada 150 Division.

To win, teams must submit a 250-word submission and/or a 60-second video explaining whey they should be the ones to represent their province or territory. The contest closes on Nov. 18.

The Bell Capital Cup, now in its 19th year, is an international tournament for girls and boys age 9 to 12.

The rink at Parliament Hill, the first-ever NHL-sized skating rink at the iconic location, is a partnership between Canadian Heritage, the Ottawa Senators and the Bell Capital Cup as part of the closing events for Canada's 150 celebrations.

The rink is expected to be open from Dec. 7 to 31.