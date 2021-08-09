Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar Shares a New Poster As the Film Is Just 10 Days Away From Its Release

To keep up the excitement level high, Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom, on Twitter. The actress is dressed in his classic bell-bottom look as he poses amid a beautiful background.

Check Out The Poster Below:

Game on 😎 #10DaysToBellBottom !#BellBottom releasing in cinemas, also in 3D on 19th August. pic.twitter.com/rzw5yNN3nc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2021

Also Read | Yo or Hell No? Vaani Kapoor's Pink Anarkali by Anita Dongre for Bell Bottom Promotions