Belinda Carlisle, 62, Has Sworn by This $22 'Miracle Cure' Moisturizer for 40 Years

Belinda Carlisle says she’s used Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream as her go-to moisturizer for over 40 years.

“There’s a reason why it’s been around for so long,” she said of the product, which has been available for over 90 years. “It’s a miracle cure.”

Multiple other members of the Go-Gos use the cream, too.

Belinda Carlisle has been performing for over 40 years—and she’s used her favorite moisturizer for just as long. Like countless other celebrities (and regular people, too) the lead singer of the Go-Gos counts Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream as one of her most-trusted beauty secrets—she even calls it a “miracle cure.”

“My skin is extremely, extremely dry,” Carlisle, 62, told the Strategist. “But when I put this on at night, it no longer feels dry the next morning. I use it on my face, my cuticles, my feet—I rub it all over them, then put socks on to let it soak in.”

The cream was formulated over 90 years ago, per the brand’s site, and got its distinctive name by supposedly healing a cut on a child’s knee in just eight hours. Today, it’s used as an all-purpose moisturizer and beauty hack that’s stood the test of time.

“There’s a reason why it’s been around for so long,” the “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” singer continued. “A lot of the girls in the Go-Gos use it, too, and have been for probably just as long.” (You could say they’re “Head Over Heels” for the stuff!)

Reviewers rave about the Eight Hour Cream, too, using it to smooth nails, define brows, and soothe painfully dry skin. “I wish I could give this 10 stars, because that’s how much I love it,” one reviewer writes. “My 13-year-old daughter had EXTREME dry lips ... Within TWO HOURS we could already see a difference, and by the end of the week the dry skin was completely gone.”

“I find that using a tiny bit on the cheekbones after applying makeup makes the skin look so healthy,” another reviewer explains.

As for Carlisle, there’s little chance she’ll ever stop using the cream. “I’ve been using this for 40-odd years. It’s one of those classic standbys,” she said. “[It] really did change my life.”

