'He believes in where he is' – how Pep Guardiola turned Jack Grealish into a monster

Pep Guardiola talks to Jack Grealish during City's win over Bayern - How Pep Guardiola turned Jack Grealish into a monster - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Dean Smith has already been to the Etihad Stadium this season. Back in late January, Leicester’s new manager, and assistant Craig Shakespeare, were invited by Jack Grealish to watch Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Wolves in the England midfielder’s box. It was Smith who guided Grealish’s career for almost three years at Aston Villa, including handing him the captaincy, and the pair and their families remain very close. Grealish even watched Smith’s first game as a Norwich manager on a live stream at the same time as he was taking in a Villa match on television.

There are few greater advocates of Grealish’s talent than Smith but, watching his former charge terrorise Wolves in tandem with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne that day, he could not have helped but notice how he has taken his game to another level.

After a transitional debut season under Pep Guardiola, when Grealish would beat himself up for not delivering the numbers expected of Britain’s first £100 million footballer, the only discussion about that price tag now is of money well spent.

Smith returns to the Etihad on Saturday for the most challenging of first games with Leicester but, while he knows he can expect no favours from an old friend, there will also be an underlying pride at seeing Grealish’s full potential emerge.

He has been playing well all season, in and out of possession, but there has been an explosion since returning from the World Cup finals: four goals and nine assists in 18 starts compared to a solitary goal in 16 appearances before the tournament in Qatar and a startling elevation in his all round game.

A bit part in City’s biggest games last season, Grealish is now one of Guardiola’s go to men and his confidence is surging by the week. “He believes in where he is, where he belongs,” the City manager said. “Now he believes: ‘Okay, I’m part of it’. When he arrived maybe it was ‘Oh, I’m not good enough’.”

It is a message reiterated by an array of sources at City. “When people arrive at Man City they see all these big stars and think ‘f------ hell’ and it can take you a while to feel part of it because you’re a bit nervous,” one club insider said. “But in the last three or four months you can see Jack barking instructions.

Story continues

“He wasn’t an England regular arriving there and everyone else was for their international teams. You try and puff out your chest but it’s difficult because you’re in awe of everybody. When you get that confidence that you’re part of it you fit in a lot easier.”

Grealish alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden last season - How Pep Guardiola turned Jack Grealish into a monster - PA/Martin Rickett

Grealish will come face to face on Saturday with another big influence: John Terry. The former Chelsea captain - one of his coaches at Villa and now part of Smith’s backroom staff with Leicester - used to tell him how standing on the pitch and hearing the Champions League anthem play before a big European match was one of the best experiences in football. Grealish is experiencing that for himself now although, crucially, no longer expending too much nervous energy during restless nights before such occasions, as was the case in that first season with City.

“He’s learnt to handle the pressure of the big games,” one City source said. “Now these games are coming he’s not being drained the night before with the excitement. One of the things about being at a club like City is how you handle the big games on a regular basis.”

Grealish’s sharp upturn in form has coincided with Guardiola’s switch to a 3-2-4-1 system over the past five months. With the rampaging full-back Joao Cancelo having been loaned to Bayern Munich, Grealish no longer has someone impinging on his space on the left.

Nathan Ake - often the left centre-half in Guardiola’s back three - is also having a fine season and the Dutchman and Grealish have struck up as close a friendship as they have an understanding of each other’s roles and responsibilities on the pitch, a byproduct of so much work on the training ground. The pair first became acquainted with each other when Grealish’s Villa beat Ake’s Chelsea in the final of the NextGen Series 10 years ago. Grealish appreciates the freedom Ake, and a double midfield pivot, now affords him offensively. Ake, in turn, recognises how hard Grealish works off the ball.

Much was made of Grealish’s lung-busting recovery run to thwart Mohamed Salah and as good as save City a goal in their 4-1 demolition of Liverpool this month but City sources point out he did something similar in the 4-2 comeback victory over Tottenham in January, when he raced back 30 yards to make a superb sliding tackle on Son Heung-min.

Grealish’s intelligent pressing and tactical discipline have been two of his biggest areas of improvement under Guardiola. Take Tuesday night’s impressive 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. The way Grealish scanned twice to check Benjamin Pavard’s position and cut off Dayot Upamecano’s passing lane to the Bayern right back was of the highest quality. When Upamecano then showed him too much of the ball, Grealish quickly muscled in to release Erling Haaland with a delicious backheel, from which City’s top scorer crossed for Bernardo to head home.

Jack Grealish robs Dayot Upamecano of possession - How Pep Guardiola turned Jack Grealish into a monster - Getty Images/Dave Howarth

Smith would have seen Grealish pressing with similar intelligence against Wolves and City sources point out that the Bayern example was the continuation of a theme: look at Grealish’s role in City’s goal in the 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig in February, they say, or the way he anticipated Liam Cooper’s pass to intercept and race away to set up Haaland for City’s second goal in their 3-1 win over Leeds in December.

Grealish had copped for awful abuse from the Leeds fans at Elland Road that night, when he was taunted for missing two golden chances in the first half, but his outstanding reaction after the interval spoke volumes for his character. “That was an important night for him,” one source said.

Like Riyad Mahrez or Bernardo on the opposite flank, Grealish has been an important instrument of control in Guardiola’s system on the left wing but the manager has been particularly pleased with the 27-year-old’s growing conviction in and around the penalty areas. He is taking more shots on again, driving at opponents rather than always cutting back, gambling more in the right areas and proving a persistent menace. It is no surprise his goal involvements have spiked as a result.

Off the pitch, Grealish’s influence is no less considerable. With those flowing locks, tree trunk calves, impish smile, that twinkle in his eye and his authenticity, he is a sponsor’s dream and arguably Britain’s most marketable footballer since David Beckham. He recently left Nike to sign a bumper new contract with Puma and also has lucrative bluechip commercial deals with the likes of Gucci and Bose, as well as appeal across a huge demographic, not least the teenage market.

It is thought Villa would have preferred to sell Grealish to Manchester United than City but the Old Trafford club were insistent on first doing a deal for Jadon Sancho. United missed out on both a richly talented footballer and a poster boy but it is the time Grealish - an ambassador for Special Olympics GB - dedicates to charitable initiatives and the needs and wishes of fans that stands out for many staff at City, like it did at Villa.

For months this season, for example, his “pinned” Twitter post was his “worm” celebration after scoring for England against Iran at the World Cup in dedication to a young City fan, Finlay, who has cerebral palsy, the same condition from which Grealish’s younger sister, Holly, suffers. City and Villa have countless stories of Grealish taking time out in such a way for supporters facing different challenges.

It is on the pitch that Grealish will be most closely judged, though, and City’s investment is starting to reap handsome dividends.