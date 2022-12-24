Believe in Santa? Of course. Why would we ever doubt a force for good?

This time of year often comes with questions, particularly from the curious minds of children.

I’m in the business of asking questions, so I understand and appreciate curiosity, but answers can get prickly when the question from slightly older yet still Christmas-eager kids is this: Is Santa Claus real?

It’s a reasonable thing to ask. The details of Santa, his around-the-globe-in-a-night job and even his reindeer can seem a bit far-fetched to a young person starting to figure out how the world works.

I'm an adult, and yes, I believe

So doubt creeps in, and it can be held back by willing oneself to believe for only so long. The question, inevitably, comes out.

I don’t believe in telling others what to believe, but in an attempt to provide an answer to this question, I’ll tell you this: I believe in Santa Claus.

That’s right. I, a 51-year-old columnist in a profession famous for cynicism, still believe.

Some will laugh at that, and that’s fine. Some think I’m being schmaltzy. That’s fine too.

Let's look at the facts as they relate to Santa Claus

But what matters, I think, is what’s in your heart, and this is what’s in mine:

I cannot tell you I’ve witnessed a man in a red and white suit riding a sleigh through the sky, dropping down chimneys and delivering toys. I don’t personally know how much of the lore surrounding Santa Claus is accurate or how much has been embellished over decades of speculation.

Like any good journalist, I look at the facts I can verify.

Is there a feeling of magic around the Christmas season, something that makes children bounce with excitement and struggle to sleep? Absolutely.

Do we really think the whole world is mistaken?

Is the story of Santa Claus told around the world? Yes. It comes in many forms: Viejo Pascuero in Chile; Saint Nicholas in what is now Turkey; Sinterklaas in the Netherlands; Ded Moroz in Ukraine; La Befana the good-natured witch in Italy; Ong Gia No-En in Vietnam. Such consistency across continents doesn’t happen by accident.

We have not been globally duped. That’s another point in favor of Santa.

Do the holidays inspire goodwill? Indeed. Generosity tends to grow, and people look for more ways to help others. I’ve run a virtual food drive every holiday season for years, and the kindness of others never fails to astound.

Questioning Santa Claus? Why question a force for good?

And what of basic common sense? If you ask me why someone would believe in Santa Claus, I will question back: Why would someone NOT believe?

It’s not like the world has too many things in it that are good and pure and magical. Why would I, after decades of writing about both good news and bad, choose not to believe in a force for good? Why would anyone?

Santa Claus, even the very idea of Santa Claus, moves our hearts. And there aren’t many things that move us as humans that we can grab hold of and examine.

It takes a little faith, like all good things

We don’t see love. We can’t capture beauty. We can’t bottle the feeling of joy and save it for later.

That’s as it should be. The faith needed to feel any of those things is what allows us to feel them, and with Santa, it’s no different.

You need a bit of faith to believe.

A tradition built on choosing to believe

Every Christmas Eve since I was a kid – and this is as true a story as I’ll ever tell — I’ve gone outside at night and looked up into the sky. I’m not sure what I expect to see or hear. I just look up and imagine, and that simple act moves me in a way I can’t describe.

I cherish that tradition, and have no plan to stop.

So you – whether you’re my age or older, little or big, a dreamer or a pragmatist – can believe whatever you wish to believe. Nobody’s choice is wrong.

But know this, for what it’s worth: I’m a purveyor of facts, a person whose credibility is grounded in telling the truth, a writer who could well be fired for lying. And I choose to step outside on Christmas Eve and look up and believe.

Merry Christmas to all who celebrate.

