‘We believe a lot in him’: Amorim sends big message to United star who is ‘very important’

Manchester United succumbed to a disappointing 2-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal yesterday.

The Red Devils lacked a cutting edge in the final third and failed to create any clear-cut chances from open play at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking after the game, manager Ruben Amorim was asked several questions, including one about the future of the injured Luke Shaw.

The 29-year-old picked up a fresh muscle injury in the lead-up to the Arsenal clash, and he is likely to be on the sidelines for the next few weeks.

Despite this, Amorim remains fully supportive of the talented defender.

He told Amazon Prime Video (via Manutd.com): “What I said to him, as a coach is, that since I am here, I saw him in the medical department. I saw him in the gym. I saw him losing weight. I saw him training.

“So, he did everything right. Sometimes, when you have one or two injuries, it’s really hard to recover. If he continues with this behaviour, doing everything he can, I will be here.

“All the staff will be here – as long as it takes. We believe a lot in him – he’s so important for our team. For the future, I see in this team, Luke is a very important player for us.”

Shaw has been with the Red Devils since 2014. The Southampton graduate has had mixed fortunes and has missed more than 270 games with countless injuries.

The left-back made just 15 appearances for the club last term but recovered in time for the latter stages of the 2024 European Championship with England.

However, he suffered a calf injury on his return for pre-season.

Shaw made his comeback under Amorim after another recurrence. He has now picked up a fresh concern, and United will need to handle him with extra caution going forward.

The £23 million-rated star is one of the best Premier League full-backs on his day, but his injury woes have drastically hampered the progress made during his whole career.

Amorim has sent a big message that Shaw remains in his first-team plans. The experienced ace needs to repay the faith by delivering good displays on his return from injury.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com.


