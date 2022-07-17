Believe the hype, Ryan Garcia might just become the biggest star in boxing after destroying Javier Fortuna

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Bunce
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Javier Fortuna
    Dominican Republic boxer
  • Ryan Garcia
    American boxer
Ryan Garcia dismantled Javier Fortuna to extend his undefeated run to 23 fights (Getty Images)
Ryan Garcia dismantled Javier Fortuna to extend his undefeated run to 23 fights (Getty Images)

He praises Jesus, he is called King Ry, he looks like a matinee idol from Hollywood’s golden period and his devoted flock is growing.

Ryan Garcia might just become the biggest star in modern boxing.

On Saturday night, in Los Angeles, he led a chorus of devotion outside the ropes and inside the ropes ruined a man called Javier Fortuna in six easy rounds. Fortuna is a very good fighter, but was dropped three times and saved from further hell. Fortuna never stood a chance.

Garcia swooned his way to the ring, not one hair out of place and did not waste a single punch as he carefully and cruelly dismantled the last of Fortuna’s desire. Fortuna realised early in the fight that he had no match for Garcia’s ambition and speed.

A left hook under the elbow in round four was the first knockdown and it was a blur of perfection, even in slow motion. In round five, Garcia got a bit closer and turned the hook a bit higher and Fortuna crumpled. He survived the round, but looked dazed. In the sixth, Garcia put together a seamless three-punch combination of left, right and left hook; Fortuna dropped for the last time. Fight over, Garcia had made the statement he needed and promised.

Fortuna lost for just the fourth time in 44 fights, he was a former world champion. He lost every second of every round until the official end at 27 seconds of round six. Fortuna did just enough damage to require Garcia to run his fingers through his hair to get it straight for the post-fight interview.

Now, Garcia wants big fights, wants the type of fights that change a boxer’s career forever. However, he insisted that his days as a lightweight are over and that he will now compete as a light-welterweight. It is a division that is often called super-lightweight now, which is a switch in names that makes no sense.

Garcia walks away from Fortuna after his final knockdown (Getty Images)
Garcia walks away from Fortuna after his final knockdown (Getty Images)

Garcia is unbeaten in 23 fights, 19 have finished early and he is only 23. And, did I mention, he has 8.9 million followers across various platforms. He is the perfect package in a business desperate to blend the wonderful hype of a social-media darling with the skills of a fighting demon. Garcia is the model and Jake Paul is the dreamer in this new twilight arena.

During the last year or so, Garcia has been in and out of the headlines, accused of not having the heart for the dirty, old game and wanting to be a celebrity and not a fighter. He pulled out of a fight with Fortuna this time last year and talked about his mental health issues. He was ridiculed. “Pulling out was not a sign of weakness, it was a sign of courage,” he said, finding the right words to talk about the dark stuff in his life.

Now, he has targeted a man called Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, an exceptional fighter with an image problem. Tank and King Ry have been matched in the heads of boxing fans and insiders for a long, long time. However, they have rival promoters, backers and television outlets. Mike Tyson even tried to get the pair together in his new and unlikely role as boxing’s Henry Kissinger. Tyson can get an audience, just like Kissinger could.

“I will fight Tank if he wants it at 140 (light-welterweight),” Garcia insisted. “I will make sure to record all the negotiations so you can’t say I was ducking. I want that fight because it is going to give me the respect I deserve.”

Garcia celebrated by opening a bottle of red wine in the ring (Getty Images)
Garcia celebrated by opening a bottle of red wine in the ring (Getty Images)

Davis is unbeaten in 27, with 25 finishing early. He holds a version of the world lightweight title, which is five pounds below the light-welter limit. However, he is safely hidden behind a wall of claims and demands by Floyd Mayweather’s management group. It is a pity; it is a fight that could make massive stars of both men. The endless talk will grow tedious quick and Garcia has options.

On Saturday, Garcia was quite brilliant against a man who had no chance. Garcia is not the finished product just yet; he will have to work on not going back with his head held a fraction too high and fresher fighters might want to take a risk and push him back. If that happens, we will see Garcia under pressure. His flock will return to see him win, but there are others in the boxing universe who will watch to see the good-looking, smiling, bible-quoting kid lose. Tank, by the way, has not smiled in about ten years.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Penguins trade John Marino to Devils for Ty Smith, pick

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenceman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils.

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Old Course was never faster. The pace of play was never slower. The celebrated start Thursday of the 150th British Open gave way to Cameron Young making his debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods making what could be his last competitive appearance at St. Andrews a short one. His score would indicate as much. Woods began his round by hitting out of a divot into the Swilcan Burn for a double bogey. He ended it by taking thr

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one