Belichick passes Halas, Patriots beat Jets 22-17

  • New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) after Meyers scored a touchdown against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    1/10

    Patriots Jets Football

    New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) after Meyers scored a touchdown against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks the sidelines during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    2/10

    Patriots Jets Football

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks the sidelines during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Jets running back James Robinson (23) is upended by New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones (13) during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    3/10

    APTOPIX Patriots Jets Football

    New York Jets running back James Robinson (23) is upended by New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones (13) during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) stiff-arms New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    4/10

    Patriots Jets Football

    New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) stiff-arms New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) passes against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah Murray)
    5/10

    Patriots Jets Football

    New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) passes against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah Murray)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New England Patriots place kicker Nick Folk (6) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a field goal against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    6/10

    Patriots Jets Football

    New England Patriots place kicker Nick Folk (6) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a field goal against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    7/10

    Patriots Jets Football

    New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh congratulates New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) after the Jets scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    8/10

    Patriots Jets Football

    New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh congratulates New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) after the Jets scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) calls an audible at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    9/10

    Patriots Jets Football

    New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) calls an audible at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) avoids a tackle from New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    10/10

    Patriots Jets Football

    New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) avoids a tackle from New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) after Meyers scored a touchdown against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks the sidelines during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New York Jets running back James Robinson (23) is upended by New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones (13) during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) stiff-arms New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) passes against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah Murray)
New England Patriots place kicker Nick Folk (6) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a field goal against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh congratulates New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) after the Jets scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) calls an audible at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) avoids a tackle from New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
·4 min read

Bill Belichick passed George Halas for second place on the NFL's career coaching victories list and the New England Patriots continued their mastery of the New York Jets by beating them for the 13th straight time, 22-17 on Sunday.

Devin McCourty had two of the Patriots' three interceptions of Zach Wilson, Nick Folk kicked five field goals against his former team and Belichick's bunch slowed the surprising Jets, who had won four in a row.

Belichick missed a chance to break a tie with Halas on Monday night, when New England (4-4) lost to Chicago 33-14. But he got No. 325, including playoffs, against the Jets and now trails only Don Shula (347). The victory was also Belichick's 100th in the regular season against AFC East opponents as coach of the Patriots.

Mac Jones, who was benched against the Bears for rookie Bailey Zappe, finished 24 of 35 for 194 yards with a touchdown to Jakobi Meyers and an interception.

The Jets (5-3), who snapped a 12-game skid against AFC East opponents by beating Miami three weeks ago, couldn't change their fortunes against the Patriots — even while debuting their stealth black alternate helmets.

After a promising start, Wilson made too many mistakes in the first 300-yard passing game of his career — he was 20 of 41 for 355 yards and two TDs to Tyler Conklin— and New England took advantage.

Many in the MetLife Stadium crowd that was raucous at kickoff with the Jets off to their best start since 2010 were booing by the third quarter — and filing to the exits long before the game was over.

New York made it closer on Wilson's 9-yard touchdown pass to Conklin with 1:51 left, but New England recovered the onside kick and Jones took three kneeldowns to run out the clock.

Trailing 10-6 coming out of halftime, the Patriots marched down the field with an efficient drive keyed by Rhamondre Stevenson's 35-yard run. On fourth-and-1 from the 5, Belichick went for it — and Jones found Meyers in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown.

After Greg Zuerlein was wide left on a potential tying 45-yarder early in the third, Folk — who spent seven seasons with the Jets — made kicks of 49, 45 and 52 yards to make it 22-10 early in the fourth.

Helped by an unnecessary roughness call on Jabrill Peppers, the Jets quickly got into Patriots territory on their first possession of the second quarter. Wilson capped the drive with an 8-yarder to Conklin for a 10-3 lead.

It was Wilson's first TD pass in four games.

With the Patriots trailing by seven and facing fourth-and-1 from the Jets 21 coming out of the 2-minute warning, Belichick opted to go for it. Jones' throw to Meyers fell incomplete and New York took over on downs.

But Wilson was intercepted for the first time in four games when his pass floated into the hands of Ja'Whuan Bentley, giving the Patriots the ball at the Jets 40.

It appeared Jones gave it right back to the Jets when Michael Carter II intercepted him and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown — but had it wiped out by a roughing-the-passer call on John Franklin-Myers. The Patriots ended up getting points on the drive and cutting the deficit to 10-6 on Folk's 42-yarder as time expired in the half.

J-ROB'S DEBUT

Running back James Robinson, acquired from Jacksonville during the week, made his Jets debut. He finished with 17 yards on five carries.

BRICK HONORED

The Jets inducted former left tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson into their Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony.

Ferguson was a first-round pick in 2006 who made three Pro Bowls and never missed a practice or game during his 10-year NFL career.

INJURIES

Patriots WR DeVante Parker left in the first quarter with a knee injury.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Return home next Sunday to face the Indianapolis Colts.

Jets: Home again to take on another AFC East rival in the first-place Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLsc

Latest Stories

  • New England Patriots at New York Jets: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 8 matchup between the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

  • Detroit Lions will unveil 8-foot bronze statue of Barry Sanders next season

    The Detroit Lions will unveil an 8-foot statue of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders next season, and the height jokes have already started.

  • Zach Wilson's disastrous effort provides reprieve for Patriots' own QB chaos

    Wilson threw three interceptions including two unforced errors that will fan the flames of New York's own quarterback melodrama.

  • Jets' horrible roughing-the-passer penalty negates pick-six vs. Patriots

    The Jets' pick-six to end the first half was called back because of a bone-headed move.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Raiders can't be feeling good about their Josh McDaniels hire

    Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.

  • Russian Black Sea fleet repells alleged Ukrainian drone attack

    The Russian army accused Ukraine of a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea on Saturday, claiming the UK helped in the strike that damaged a vessel. Sevastopol in Moscow-annexed Crimea, which has been targeted several times in recent months, serves as the headquarters for the fleet and is a logistical hub for operations in Ukraine.The Russian army claimed to have "destroyed" nine aerial drones and seven maritime ones, in the Saturday morning attack on the port.Moscow's forces a

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Rangers score 3 in 3rd as Stars lose Oettinger in 6-3 defeat

    DALLAS (AP) — Zac Jones and Julien Gauthier scored 19 seconds apart in the third period after Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger exited with an injury, and the New York Rangers beat the Stars 6-3 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck had two goals, including the last in a three-goal third period for New York and fourth against Scott Wedgewood, who replaced Oettinger in the second. The Stars were already without standout defenseman Miro Heiskanen with an upper-body injury when Oettinger was sidelined by a lowe

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings