Belgium's De Lie wins Quebec cycling race, Canada's Boivin finishes 41st

QUEBEC — Belgium's Arnaud De Lie finished first in the UCI World Tour Quebec City Grand Prix men's road race on Friday.

He had a time of four hours 47 minutes 36 seconds.

New Zealand's Corbin Strong was second and Australia's Michael Matthews was third in the same time.

Montreal's Guillaume Boivin was the top Canadian in 41st place, eight seconds behind.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press