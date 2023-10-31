Belgium’s Wullaert stuns England with double after Greenwood injury scare

Photograph: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses leave Belgium bruised in more ways than one, a bad head injury to Alex Greenwood marring the match and a 3-2 defeat taking progression from their Nations League group and Olympic qualification out of their hands.

The Den Dreef Stadium is fast becoming a cauldron, the Red Flames have already taken the scalp of neighbours the Netherlands here and they punished England’s profligacy, Tessa Wullaert’s late penalty dropping them down to third in the group.

They must beat the Netherlands at Wembley and Scotland away and hope that Belgium slip up in their final two games to be in with a chance of winning a group poised on a knife edge.

There was just one change to the team that dominated Belgium in Leicester, with Fran Kirby returned to the starting XI for the first time since 11 October 2022. Kirby’s return had been desperately needed, with the Lionesses struggling in the final third.

Meanwhile, Ives Serneels made two changes to the team that absorbed England’s pressure but found it difficult offensively, with Jassina Blom and Sari Kees, who returned from injury, replacing Féli Delacauw and Jody Vangheluwe.

Serneels said there were lots of positives to take from Friday’s narrow defeat and that his team could take confidence from it. That showed in Leuven. This was a more dynamic Belgium side and while England still dominated, it would be the Red Flames that would take the lead and punish the lack of cutting edge from England.

It was a concession very much of England’s making, with Chloe Kelly under pressure from Kees having a foul given against her for handball to the right of the D. The free-kick though was sublime, curled around the wall by Laura De Neve and low into the corner.

England pushed for the goal that would reset things but in the 19th minute the noise of Greenwood and Blom clashing heads as they vied for a shoulder height 50-50 ball echoed around the Den Dreef Stadium and both slumped to the ground. The medical teams of both sides were immediately on the pitch, with Greenwood face down and not moving. The impact on Blom was less severe, with the Belgian bandaged up and cleared to play within four minutes – though she perhaps shouldn’t have been given she looked out of sorts afterwards. Meanwhile, Greenwood would be gently stretched off the pitch after 13 minutes, with a head brace on, oxygen mask over her face and blanket over her body. There were squeezes of the hand for Millie Bright and Georgia Stanway as she left and warm applause from the sold-out home crowd for the departing defender.

Jess Carter would be the replacement, slotting in alongside Chelsea teammate Millie Bright.

Refusing to be rattled by the loss of the influential centre-back, six minutes later England were back in the tie. Bronze won a free-kick on the right that Kelly sent in and Bronze was there on the end of it, looping her diagonal header over Nicky Evrard and into the net.

England’s second followed not long after, Keira Walsh’s long ball to Lauren Hemp on the left pulled back to Kirby who side footed past Evrard for her first goal since the semi-finals of the Euros.

However, this tie often delivers a show and England would not have much time to rest on their lead. The Lionesses have twice got the better of Belgium under Sarina Wiegman, winning 6-1 in February in the Arnold Clark Cup and 3-0 in a friendly in June 2022, and they earned a 3-3 draw in Leuven in 2019 under Phil Neville. In the sixth minute of stoppage time before the break Belgium struck, Wullaert beating the much slower Carter and Bright before slotting coolly past Mary Earps.

The second half was as open as the first with both sides having chances to take the lead. Alessia Russo would somehow fail to get a shot away from six yards quickly enough allowing Evrard to make the block shortly after the restart and Tine De Caigny would rescue Belgium shortly after, Kirby’s shot having had the sting taken out of it by Evrard allowing the centre-back to clear off the line. Belgium still threatened on break though, and Wullaert would force a save from Earps after evading the tackles of Carter and Bright.

The newly returned Kirby would be hooked off with 20 minutes to play, exiting with Russo to be replaced by Ella Toone and Rachel Daly.

Disaster struck with seven minutes of normal time remaining. Substitute Yana Daniels cut in from the left and pinged the ball in, it rebounded off Stanway’s hand and the referee, Esther Staubli, pointed to the spot. Wullaert’s penalty was unstoppable, a powerful drive into the corner past Earps.

England have conceded three for the first time under Wiegman and the lack of a cutting edge is proving increasingly problematic.