Belgium World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Holly Bacon
·4 min read
Belgium World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Reuters/Johanna Geron
Belgium World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Reuters/Johanna Geron

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez was happy with what he called a deserved 1-0 win over Canada in World Cup Group F on Wednesday despite the "worst technical performance" of his six-year tenure.

After Argentina and Germany lost their opening games, Belgium came close to suffering another major upset but the team who finished third at the 2018 World Cup top the group by two points from Croatia and Morocco.

"Was it technically the worst performance? Yes. The worst game? No, because it’s a win at the World Cup. We had to show a different side of our game and had to defend really well," Martinez told a news conference.

"And we took a very good goal. You need to give huge respect to Canada’s performance and what we did is that we didn’t do well what we were supposed to do while they did well what they were supposed to do. But we deserve the win."

Belgium World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Wout Faes, Arthur Theate, Zeno Debast, Thomas Meunier, Timothy Castagne

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Axel Witsel, Hans Vanaken, Leander Dendoncker, Yannick Carrasco, Thorgan Hazard

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Charles De Ketelaere, Leandro Trossard, Dries Mertens, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi, Lois Openda

Who are the star names in the squad?

Belgium’s stars include Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard, but wait with bated breath to see if their star striker Romelu Lukaku will regain full form and fitness ahead of landing in Qatar.

Lukaku, who is on loan from Chelsea at Inter Milan, has been injured since mid-September, and is only beginning to return to the bench in Serie A. Martinez described the striker as one of his "irreplaceable players", alongside De Bruyne and Courtois.

"You cannot replace them one on one," he added. "If they don't play, we have to play in a different way."

What has Belgium's form been like?

Belgium will head into the World Cup off the back of a defeat, losing 1-0 to the Netherlands in their final Nations League match in September. Three days earlier Kevin De Bruyne had starred in a 2-1 win over Wales.

Broader recent results will nevertheless certainly leave them confident of progressing from the group stage at World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with Croatia their biggest threat in Group F.

The Belgians topped their qualifying group with eight victories and two draws, including an 8-0 thrashing of Belarus. Romelu Lukaku finished top scorer for his country in qualifying with five goals.

Their recent results mean they will head into the tournament as the second-ranked team behind top-ranked Brazil.

Roberto Martinez was appointed coach of the Belgium national team in August 2016. Since then he has led them to their highest ever World Cup finish and guided them to the top of the Fifa world rankings where they stayed between September 2018 and February 2021. At Euro 2020 Belgium were knocked out by eventual winners Italy in the quarter-finals.

Martinez is assisted by, among others, two Arsenal luminaries. Thierry Henry was reappointed in the summer of 2021 following an earlier stint in the coaching line-up, and Thomas Vermaelen, who played for Belgium until the end of his country's Euros 2020 campaign, and retired from football in January of this year.

What are Belgium's fixtures?

What is Belgium’s World Cup record?

Belgium’s best World Cup finish came in the last edition of the tournament. They secured third place at Russia 2018 after beating England in the play-off, bettering their previous highest finish of fourth in 1986. Belgium first qualified for the tournament in 1930 and will compete in it for the 14th time this winter.

Latest odds

Belgium are currently a best price of 20/1 to win World Cup 2022.

