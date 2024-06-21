Belgium vs Slovakia lineups: Euro 2024 confirmed team news, predicted XIs and injury latest

Belgium are likely to make changes against Romania as they attempt to get their Euro 2024 campaign back on track.

A shock opening defeat to Slovakia has left Domenico Tedesco with plenty of work to do in Group E, and anything but a win here will leave them on the verge of a shock early exit.

Arthur Theate and Jan Vertonghen were both carrying knocks ahead of Belgium’s tournament opener and were unused substitutes, but both are now believed to be fit and could come into the starting lineup.

Youri Tielemans came off the bench against Slovakia and will be hoping for greater involvement this time, after confirming he is not carry an issue injury.

“I am ready to play 90 minutes,” said Tielemans. “It was the coach’s choice not to field me from the start against Slovakia.

“I had a groin injury that came back when I was playing at Aston Villa, but now I am 100 per cent fit. I don’t assume that I will be a starter. I am ready to play, just like everyone else.”

Romelu Lukaku had two goals disallowed last time out and Leandro Trossard was quite before coming off, but both are set to keep their places.

Romania have no fresh injury issues to contend with and have the chance to book their place in the last-16, after a superb win over Ukraine to start their tournament.

Ianis Hagi and Valentin Mihaila are both pushing to start out wide, but Florinel Coman and Dennis Man are likely to keep their places, particularly after the latter assisted two goals in his hour on the pitch.

Denis Dragus is expected to again lead the line, with Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin the key man in defence, having played a leading role in keeping a clean sheet against Ukraine.

Razcan Marin will be suspended for the final group-stage match if he is suspended in this game, as will Tielemans, Dodi Lukebakio and Orel Mangala.

Predicted Belgium XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Onana, De Bruyne; Doku, Lukaku, Trossard

Predicted Romania XI: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; M Marin; Man, R Marin, Stanciu, Coman; Dragus

Time and date: 8pm BST on Saturday, June 22, 2024

Venue: Cologne Stadium.

TV channel: ITV1