Belgium vs Russia live stream: How can I watch Euros game for FREE on TV in UK today?

Belgium’s hopes of Euro 2020 glory begin this evening as they face a tough test against Russia in St Petersburg.

Roberto Martinez’s Red Devils may be FIFA’s No1 team in the world rankings, but that makes them the team to beat at the European Championship this summer.

Belgium came a respectable third at the 2018 World Cup, but there will be no hiding place this time around if they come up empty-handed at the Euros.

With the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne dotting Martinez’s squad with world-class attacking ability, all eyes will be on St Petersburg on Saturday as the Belgians look to kick off Group B with a bang.

Where to watch Belgium vs Russia

TV channel: The match will be televised on ITV for free, with kick-off at 8pm BST.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch the match online for free via the ITV Hub.

Live coverage: Standard Sport will bring you all the match action, analysis and reaction.

Read our dedicated match preview here.

