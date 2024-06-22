Belgium vs Romania LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Belgium vs Romania – LIVE!

Belgium are looking for their first win at Euro 2024 when they meet Romania in Cologne later today. The Red Devils are without a point in Group E after their shock loss to Slovakia first time out, which is perhaps the biggest surprise the tournament has thrown up thus far.

Another defeat would see them dumped out of the competition, potentially making it two consecutive group stage exits after similar disappointment at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Still, they are favourites to register their first points this evening, particularly with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne available in attacking areas.

Romania, meanwhile, made light work of Ukraine in their first game and could seal qualification for the knockout stages with what would be another famous victory. Group E looks upon too, with Ukraine beating Slovakia. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Belgium vs Romania latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST; Cologne Stadium

TV channel and live stream: ITV

Belgium team news: Youri Tielemans fit

Romania team news: No fresh injuries

Prediction: Belgium to win

Belgium vs Romania

18:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

The party atmospheres continue at Euro 2024!

Romelu Lukaku has two goals ruled out in huge Euro 2024 upset

17:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here’s a recap of what happened to Belgium in their shock opening defeat to Slovakia.

Youri Tielemans pronounces himself fit for Euro 2024 game as he makes demand of Red Devils

17:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Youri Tielemans insists Belgium are not panicking and will show their character as they look to bounce back from their shock opening defeat by Slovakia.

Belgium were wasteful in front of goal as they kicked off their quest to win Euro 2024 by losing 1-0 on Monday in Frankfurt.

Belgium vs Romania: Latest Euro 2024 odds today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Belgium: 4/9

Romania: 13/2

Draw: 7/2

Belgium vs Romania: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

These teams have only ever met once at a major tournament, a 1-0 win to Belgium at the 1992 World Cup.

Belgium wins: 5

Romania wins: 5

Draws: 2

Belgium vs Romania: Euro 2024 prediction today

17:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confidence is flowing through Romania but Belgium didn’t actually play that badly against Slovakia. With a little bit more luck, they should put their first points on the board here.

Belgium to win, 2-0.

Romania team news vs Belgium today

17:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Romania are still waiting on veteran striker Denis Alibec’s return from injury and are unlikely to tinker with a side which hammered Ukraine to open their tournament.

Belgium team news vs Romania today

17:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Youri Tielemans came off the bench against Slovakia and will be hoping for greater involvement this time, after confirming he is not carry an issue injury.

“I am ready to play 90 minutes,” said Tielemans. “It was the coach’s choice not to field me from the start against Slovakia.

“I had a groin injury that came back when I was playing at Aston Villa, but now I am 100 per cent fit. I don’t assume that I will be a starter. I am ready to play, just like everyone else.”

How to watch Belgium vs Romania

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.10pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action tonight via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

16:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Belgium’s clash with Romania at Euro 2024.

Kick-off from the Cologne Stadium is at 8pm BST.