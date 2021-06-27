Belgium vs Portugal LIVE! Euros match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(Getty Images)

Belgium vs Portugal - LIVE!

The first truly heavyweight clash of the Euro 2020 knockout stages takes place in Seville this evening as defending champions Portugal face world No1 Belgium.

Roberto Martinez’s Belgium side reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia three years ago and are looking to win the nation’s first major tournament.

They were one of three teams to win all three of their group stage matches, finishing top of Group B after victories over Russia, Denmark and Finland.

Portugal, meanwhile, had to work hard just to reach the last-16 after being drawn in the so-called Group of Death.

Fernando Santos’ side got off to a winning start against Hungary but were then beaten by Germany and drew 2-2 will France in their final fixture, meaning they had to rely on one of the best third-placed finisher slots to qualify for the knockout round.

