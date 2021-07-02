Belgium vs Italy prediction: How will Euro 2020 quarter-final play out tonight?

Romelu Lukaku in action for Belgium against Portugal (Getty Images)

Belgium take on Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 tonight, in the pick of the last-eight fixtures.

Belgium are arguably favourites to go all the way at this point, following their 1-0 win over holders Portugal in the round of 16 and a strong series of group-stage showings.

Italy, meanwhile, were described as dark horses ahead of the tournament and have been living up to the cautious hype so far. Roberto Mancini’s side required extra time to beat Austria in the last 16 but were thoroughly impressive in the group stage and will be dangerous opponents for Roberto Martinez’s Belgium here.

The two nations go head-to-head in Munich, with a semi-final fixture against the winners of Switzerland vs Spain awaiting the victors.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

The game kicks off at 8pm BST in Munich.

How can I watch it?

The match will be on free-to-air TV on BBC One, with the action also available to stream live on BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

In two potential big blows to Belgium, playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and captain Eden Hazard look likely to miss this crucial fixture due to injuries sustained against Portugal. The pair are only “50/50” to play in the semi-finals – if Belgium beat Italy – according to Martinez. We’ll see this evening if anything has changed...

Meanwhile, Italy defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Alessandro Florenzi trained alone earlier this week due to injuries, but the pair have since returned to full training – just in time for this quarter-final, perhaps.

Predicted line-ups

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; T Hazard, Witsel, Tielemans, Meunier; Mertens, Lukaku, Carrasco

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Odds

Belgium: 23/10

Draw: 2/1

Italy: 11/8

Prediction

A weakened Belgium could struggle but might just about have the experience to topple a threatening but incomplete Italy. Belgium 1-0 Italy.

Read More

Story continues

Jack Grealish ready to be ‘realistic’ about lack of England starts at Euro 2020

Euro 2020 quarter-finals mark dividing line between pretenders and potential champions

Euro 2020: I’d love him to be my brother – Luke Shaw hails ‘so cool, so funny’ Bukayo Saka