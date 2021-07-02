Belgium vs Italy live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 quarter-final online and on TV tonight

Matteo Pessina celebrates his extra-time goal against Austria (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tonight, Belgium go head-to-head with Italy in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, in what may be the most highly anticipated of the last-eight ties from a neutral perspective.

Belgium are arguably now favourites to lift the trophy next weekend, following their 1-0 win against holders Portugal in the round of 16 and an encouraging few group-stage performances.

Meanwhile, Italy were picked out as dark horses ahead of the competition and have been justifying the cautious hype. Roberto Mancini’s players needed extra time to get past Austria in the last 16 but were the standout team in the group stage and will be tough foes for Roberto Martinez’s Belgium.

The two nations face off in Munich, with a semi-final fixture against the winners of Switzerland vs Spain awaiting the victors.

When is it?

The game kicks off at 8pm BST in Munich.

How can I watch it?

The match will be on free-to-air TV on BBC One, with the action also available to stream live on BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

In two potential big blows to Belgium, playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and captain Eden Hazard look likely to miss this crucial fixture due to injuries sustained against Portugal. The pair are only “50/50” to play in the semi-finals – if Belgium beat Italy – according to Martinez. We’ll see this evening if anything has changed...

Meanwhile, Italy defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Alessandro Florenzi trained alone earlier this week due to injuries, but the pair have since returned to full training – just in time for this quarter-final, perhaps.

Predicted line-ups

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; T Hazard, Witsel, Tielemans, Meunier; Mertens, Lukaku, Carrasco

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Odds

Belgium: 23/10

Draw: 2/1

Italy: 11/8

Prediction

A weakened Belgium could struggle but might just about have the experience to topple a threatening but incomplete Italy. Belgium 1-0 Italy.

