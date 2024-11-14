Belgium vs. Italy: How to watch the UEFA Nations League match today

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are six spots up for grabs in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals, to be determined by who wins the final two rounds of group matches in the soccer tournament this week. (Spain and Germany have already secured their spots in the next round). Today, Belgium will play Italy in their League A, Group A2 game to determine who will advance. The match is streaming live in the U.S. exclusively on Fubo, kicking off at 2:45 p.m. ET. Other significant matches that are being played today include Greece vs. England, France vs. Israel, and more. Are you ready to tune in? Here's what you need to know about today's Italy vs. Belgium UEFA Nations League game.

How to watch the Belgium vs. Italy match:

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stade Roi Baudouin, Brussels

TV channel: Fubo Sports Network

Streaming: Fubo, RTBF via VPN

What channel is the UEFA Nations League Belgium vs. Italy game on?

Today's Belgium vs. Italy match will stream in the U.S. on Fubo Sports Network, a channel available only via Fubo.

How to watch the UEFA Nations League Belgium vs. Italy game:

Where to watch the Belgium vs. Italy game for free:

While in the U.S., you'll need a Fubo subscription to watch today's Belgium vs. Italy match. However, if you're looking for an alternative, you can catch today's UEFA Nations League game for free on the Belgian streaming platform RTBF with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming.