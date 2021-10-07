Belgium vs France LIVE: Nations League semi-final latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight

Eden Hazard on the ball for Belgium (Getty)

Belgium are taking on France tonight in the second of the Nations League semi-finals. The two European heavyweights meet in Turin, aiming to reach Sunday’s final where Spain await after knocking out Italy last night.

Belgium remain the world’s No1 ranked team but are still without a piece of major silverware, and time is running out for Roberto Martinez’s golden generation of stars. France are the reigning world champions, but both sides disappointed in the recent Euros and are looking to make amends.

Belgium are without attackers Dries Mertens and Jeremy Doku and defender Thomas Vermaelen, while Eden Hazard has yet to play 90 minutes this season for Real Madrid. France are missing N’Golo Kante due to the Chelsea midfielder’s positive Covid-19 test, but the in-form Karim Benzema is in the squad. Follow all the action from the game below, live.

Read More

Is Belgium vs France on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League semi-final

Spain’s Ferran Torres to play Nations League final despite injury against Italy

Belgium vs France

Winner will meet Spain in Sunday’s final

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Castagne, Witsel, Tielemans, Carrasco; Hazard, Lukaku, De Bruyne

France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Lucas Hernandez; Pavard, Rabiot, Pogba, Theo Hernandez; Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe

37 min: Yannick Carrasco fires Belgium in front

GOAL! Belgium 2 - 0 France (Lukaku, 40’)⚽️

20:26 , Michael Jones

40 mins: They’re in complete control now!

GOAL! Belgium 1 - 0 France (Carrasco, 37’)⚽️

20:23 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Belgium break the deadlock! Roberto Martinez made a slight change to the formation asking Eden Hazard to come more central allowing Yannick Carrasco space higher up the pitch. He makes use of it by collecting the ball out wide on bringing it in from the left. Carrasco dips a shoulder and cuts back onto his right foot before hitting a low shot at the near post. Lloris is expecting a shot across goal and is wrongfooted as the ball sneaks past him to finish in the back of the net. Lovely finish.

Story continues

Belgium 0 - 0 France

20:21 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Mbappe tries to weave his way into the middle of the box but doesn’t get past Denayer and Belgium take over the ball. This has been a good period for Belgium. They’re maintaining possession and probing at a solid France defence. They look comfortable but aren’t creating many chances.

Belgium 0 - 0 France

20:17 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Penalty shout for Belgium. Witsel and De Bruyne slowly work the ball over on the left wing before De Bruyne knocks it inside to Lukaku. Hazard makes a run between the lines and Lukaku flicks the ball into the box for him. He’s about to shoot as Kounde dives across him. The pair collide but Kounde wins the ball and pokes it clear. Great tackle.

Belgium 0 - 0 France

20:13 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Mbappe drives France forward on the break after Benzema dispossess Witsel in midfield. Mbappe flies past Toby Alderweireld but is met by Jason Denayer covering behind and the defender boots the ball out of play.

Belgium 0 - 0 France

20:12 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Belgium try to play out from the back but Youri Tielemans gets caught on the ball by a pressing Paul Pogba. Belgium close ranks quickly though and France can’t find a way into the box. The ball comes to Theo Hernandez on the inside left and his shot is blocked by Tielemans, making up for his earlier error.

Belgium 0 - 0 France

20:09 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Nice play. Karim Benzema collects the ball on the left side and floats a good cross over to Pavard on the opposite wing. He heads the ball into the nox where Antoine Griezmann flicks it on to Mbappe. Mbappe hits a shot on the volley and forces Courtois into a save low to his left.

Belgium 0 - 0 France

20:08 , Michael Jones

18 mins: France respond with a decent sweeping move of their own but the final ball is poor from Adrien Rabiot. His little flick over the top is too heavy and the ball skips out for a goalkick.

Belgium 0 - 0 France

20:03 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Brutal. Belgium break on a counter-attack with Lukaku feeding Castagne down the right wing. He chases down the ball but has a problem in the shape of Theo Hernandez. The French wingback breezes across the pitch and hits Castagne with a solid shoulder barge knocking the right-back clean off his feet.

Belgium 0 - 0 France

20:01 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Kevin De Bruyne seems to be on one tonight. He and Lukaku are combining beautifully with the Chelsea striker performing his holding role expertly. He manages to set De Bruyne up for another shot but the Man City midfielder scuffs this attempt well wide of goal.

Belgium 0 - 0 France

19:58 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Lovely play from Belgium to work the ball up the pitch. They knock it slowly out to Castagne on the right wing who then passes it inside to Axel Witsel. He squares a pass to Youri Tielemans who sends it up to De Bruyne. Lukaku pushes into the box and receives the ball. He holds off Raphael Varane long enough to set up De Bruyne with a shot from range but the effort is blocked by Lucas Hernandez.

Belgium 0 - 0 France

19:54 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Chance for France. Kylian Mbappe is given the ball high up on the left side. He darts inside and flicks a cross to the far side of the box. Benjamin Pavard pushes high and sneaks in behind Timothy Castagne to get to the ball first. He wins it in the air but sends his effort safely into the hands of Thibaut Courtois.

Belgium 0 - 0 France

19:51 , Michael Jones

3 mins: SAVE! Belgium almost have the perfect start. They clear a ball up to Romelu Lukaku and the striker holds it up beautifully before turning away from Lucas Hernandez and driving down the right side. He whips a cross into the box that Jules Kounde fails to deal with and the ball pops out to Kevin De Bruyne. He hits it on the half-volley from the middle of the box and Hugo Lloris reacts quickly to palm the ball wide of the post!

Belgium 0 - 0 France

19:46 , Michael Jones

Kick off: The little car brings on the ball and referee Daniel Siebert places it on the centre spot. The players all take the knee before Belgium get the second 2021 Nations League semi-final underway.

The teams are ready

19:40 , Michael Jones

Both teams head out of the tunnel at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The atmosphere is alright and the players are met with smattering of applause as they make their way onto the pitch.

Belgium vs France - What’s at stake?

19:33 , Michael Jones

A spot in the Nations League final isn’t the only the only reward for the winning team tonight.

Both sides suffered disappointing Euro 2020 campaigns and are in need of a big win. Belgium have been ranked number one in the world for close to a decade but haven’t converted that consistency into a major trophy.

This squad has been tagged Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ and Roberto Martinez will be hoping to head into next year’s World Cup in good form. What better way to start then a victory over France this evening?

Meanwhile for Les Bleus following their Euro 2020 exit they have managed draws with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ukraine before ending a run of five games without a win in 90 minutes by beating Finland.

Didier Deschamps will now be targeting a win against Belgium to prove his side are back on track as they look to defend their status as world champions in Qatar next year.

Deschamps returns to Turin

19:26 , Michael Jones

France head coach Didier Deschamps returns to Turin this evening where he played for Juventus between 1994-99 and managed the club during the 2006/07 season.

He says it’s a happy return and goes so far as to call Turin his second home. He said:

“It makes me very happy: I’m going to see a lot of people I met at this club again, it’s my second home. After five years as a player, I cut short my stint as a coach. When I did that, it felt like the best decision. Looking back, it’s not the best I’ve taken. With a little more hindsight, with experience, I would have acted differently. I had less perspective; I was more impulsive.”

Belgium vs France prediction: How will Nations League semi-final play out tonight?

19:20 , Michael Jones

Belgium play France tonight in the Uefa Nations League semi-finals, in what is their first meeting since the last four of the World Cup in 2018.

Roberto Martinez’s side advanced past England, Denmark and Iceland to qualify for the second edition of the Nations League finals, while France progressed out of a group that included defending champions Portugal, as well as Sweden and Croatia.

Both sides secured their places last November but have since been in action at the Euro 2020 finals and in World Cup qualifying. Belgium’s run at the Euros was ended by eventual champions Italy in the quarter-finals, while France were eliminated by Switzerland on penalties in the last 16.

Predicting how Belgium vs France will play out tonight

Fans are ready to go

19:16 , Michael Jones

Fans of both Belgium and France are starting to fill up the Juventus Stadium in Turin. Kick off is half an hour away and the teams are going through their warm ups out on the pitch.

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Martinez speaks to the media

19:12 , Michael Jones

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez says he’s excited about the opportunity to face France and potentially Spain during this international break. He compares the Nations League with a club competition that sees the best teams play each other with silverware at stake.

Martinez on verge of record

19:06 , Michael Jones

Roberto Martinez has been Belgium coach for five years. He is one the most successful managers the country has ever had, although he has yet to win a major title for Belgium.

If Belgium win tonight, Martinez would match Guy Thys’s record for Belgium wins. Thys needed 108 games to get to 51 wins and this is just Martinez’s 65th game.

His record is 50 wins, nine draws and five defeats to date. That’s an average of 2.48 points per game, the best of any Belgium coach.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Belgium vs France

19:02 , Michael Jones

The beauty of the Nations League is the opportunity to see the best international teams go up against each other in competitive matches outside the World Cup and the European Championship.

Last night’s clash between Spain and Italy was full of drama, tension and skill, things which can be lost during friendly fixtures. Belgium are the No. 1 ranked team in the world and France are the reigning World Cup champions. Tonight’s match is a clash of giants and fingers crossed the action lives up to it.

Spain awaits tonight’s winner

18:56 , Michael Jones

One of either Belgium or France will face Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday after Luis Enrique’s side defeated the European champions Italy last night.

Here’s the story of the first semi-final, lets up tonight’s game lives up to it.

Spain end 10-man Italy’s unbeaten run to reach Nations League final

Deschamps targeting Nations League trophy

18:52 , Michael Jones

More from Didier Deschamps who says he is putting France’s poor Euro 2020 campaign, where they got knocked out in the last-16 to Switzerland, behind him. He’s focused on the job ahead and the opportunity of winning the Nations League if his side get past Belgium tonight. He said:

“[Euro 2020] is behind us now. There’s a trophy up for grabs; a semi-final against one of the best teams in the world. We gave our all to get here from a very competitive group. We want this trophy. In the past, there were two international titles, the Euro and the World Cup. There are now three with the Nations League, and we want to win it.”

Deschamps on Hernandez brothers

18:48 , Michael Jones

Lucas and Theo Hernandez both start for France this evening in a rare situation which sees two brothers both in the starting XI for their country.

French coach Didier Deschamps spoke about the unusal coincidence saying: “I have not experienced [anything similar] as a coach. The Revelli brothers [Hervé and Patrick] did it in the ‘70s, when I was very small. They have this family bond. This does not mean that it changes anything, but I will be dealing with two players who have this connection.”

Belgium vs France - Line ups

18:37 , Michael Jones

Belgium XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Castagne, Witsel, Tielemans, Carrasco; De Bruyne, Lukaku, Hazard

France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, L. Hernandez; Pavard, Pogba, Rabiot, T. Hernandez; Griezmann; Benzema, Mbappe

Belgium vs France - The last meeting

18:34 , Michael Jones

The two sides last met at the semi-final stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. A tight game saw France edge into the final with a 1-0 victory thanks to a Samuel Umtiti goal in the second half.

It was the first time Belgium had lost a game since September 2016 and the third time France reached the World Cup final which they went on to win.

After disappointing Euro 2020 campaigns for both these teams they’ll be relishing the chance to get through to the Nations League final and have a shot at more silverware.

Belgium vs France - Early team news

18:27 , Michael Jones

Dreis Mertens and Jeremy Doku are absent for Belgium as is defender Thomas Vermaelen but the rest of Roberto Martinez’s Euro 2020 squad returns for tonight’s semi-final. Eden Hazard has featured in the last five matches for Real Madrid as he looks to reubild his fitness although he is fit to play a full 90 minutes.

N’Golo Kante tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the match for France. Corentin Tolisso and Thomas Lemar have been excluded from the squad but their have been call ups for new arrivals Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout and Matteo Guendouzi.

Belgium vs France

18:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Last night’s match between Spain and Italy was a good example of why Uefa pushed to introduce the Nations League, in what is now the second season of the competition.

It’s hard to imagine a friendly match being played at the same intensity as last night’s semi-final at the San Siro, which produced an outstanding performance from Luis Enrique’s side as well as a dramatic end to Roberto Mancini’s unbeaten run.

Let’s hope for a similarly entertaining fixture tonight in Turin.

Belgium vs France

18:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Belgium face France tonight in the semi-finals of the second season of the Uefa Nations League.

It’s the first meeting of the team since the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, where France edged a tight match 1-0 thanks to Samuel Umtiti’s header in St Petersburg.

Didier Deschamps’ side went on the win the World Cup for the second time but struggled in the recent European Championships, where they were eliminated in the last 16 by Switzerland on penalties.

Belgium remain the world’s top-ranked side and are aiming to win the first piece of silverware of their ‘golden generation’. Roberto Martinez’s side were beaten by eventual champions Italy at the quarter-final stage of the Euros this summer.