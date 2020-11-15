Belgium vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture

Mason Mount (left) and Jack Grealish (right) starred in the same England team in the defeat of the Republic of Ireland (Reuters)

Belgium host England in the Nations League on Sunday evening as Gareth Southgate’s team attempt to reclaim top spot in their group.

The Three Lions were defeated 1-0 by Denmark in their last fixture in the competition, leaving them third in League A Group 2, level on points with the Danes and two behind leaders Belgium.

England, who were 2-1 winners against Belgium in the reverse fixture of Sunday’s game, could go top of the mini-table with a victory against Roberto Martinez’s side in Heverlee.

That will also depend on the result of Denmark’s meeting with bottom Iceland, however.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is it?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Sunday.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at kick-off on the first of those channels and 7pm BST on the latter.

What is the team news?

Belgium goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, a late call-up, has withdrawn from the hosts’ squad after testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Wolves defender Conor Coady has left the England camp after testing positive for coronavirus, and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will miss out through injury. Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez’s knee injury, sustained in training this week, keeps him out for the foreseeable future, too. Raheem Sterling misses out through injury.

Confirmed line-ups

Belgium XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, Tielemans, T Hazard; Mertens, De Bruyne, Lukaku

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Dier, Mings; Trippier, Henderson, Rice, Chilwell; Mount, Kane, Grealish

Jack Grealish impressed again as England beat Ireland in a friendly this week

Odds

Belgium: 11/8

Draw: 9/4

England: 2/1

Prediction

There was a degree of luck to England’s recent win over Belgium, and Southgate’s side are in mixed form. That said, their comfortable friendly victory over Ireland earlier this week will buoy them. It should be a competitive clash in Belgium. Belgium 1-1 England.

