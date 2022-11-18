Belgium vs Egypt: 2022 World Cup friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h today

One of the final World Cup warm-up matches will take place between Belgium and Egypt today.

Such is the unusual nature of this winter tournament in Qatar, Roberto Martinez’s side will begin their final preparation friendly almost 48 hours exactly before the competition begins.

Egypt, who were denied a place at the World Cup by Senegal in a dramatic penalty shootout, are their opponents as the Red Devils prepare to face Canada, Morocco and Croatia in Group F.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Belgium vs Egypt is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off on Friday, November 28, 2022.

Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait will host the match.

Where to watch Belgium vs Egypt

TV channel and live stream: The match is not being broadcast live on TV in the UK.

(Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Belgium vs Egypt team news

Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to feature in the game as he recovers from a muscle injury, leaving Lois Openda or Michy Batshuayi to lead the line.

Captain Eden Hazard is another in need of game time while the inexperienced trio of Wout Faes, Arthur Theate and Zeno Debast will hope to feature in defence.

Ibrahim Adel and Canaria are among the fresh faces called up to an Egypt squad that does feature Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

Belgium vs Egypt prediction

Belgium will spread the minutes out but should record a routine win in Kuwait.

A 2-0 Belgium win.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Belgium wins: 1

Draws: 0

Egypt wins: 2

Belgium vs Egypt match odds

Belgium: 1/4

Draw: 4/1

Egypt: 10/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).