Belgium vs Denmark prediction: How will the Euro 2020 fixture play out today?

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has backed his players to handle the expectation on their shoulders at the Euro 2020 finals (PA Archive)

Denmark welcome Belgium to the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen at Euro 2020 on Thursday.

The Danes were left understandably rattled and rocked after talismanic midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch, causing their opening match with Finland to be briefly postponed.

The players remarkably returned to finish the game hours later, but a Joel Pohjanpalo header secured all three points for the Finns.

Belgium crushed Russia 3-0 in their tournament bow, as Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku netted a double.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 5pm BST at Parken Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on ITV1 with coverage starting from 4:30pm BST. It can also be streamed online via ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Kevin De Bruyne is recovering well from his facial fractures and could return to the squad, but Leicester’s Timothy Castagne is out after suffering similar injuries versus Russia. Jan Vertonghen may miss this match after picking up an ankle knock, but Axel Witsel could return from an Achilles issue. Eden Hazard may start after seeing game time in the win over Russia.

Christian Eriksen will likely be replaced by Brentford’s Mathias Jensen, but manager Kasper Hjulmand could bring in Andreas Cornelius or Kasper Dolberg to bolster the attack. Simon Kjaer’s welfare will be assessed after the captain had to be substituted following the incident with Eriksen.

Predicted line-ups:

Belgium: Courtois, Alderweireld, Boyata, Vermaelen, Meunier, Tielemans, Dendoncker, T. Hazard, Mertens, Lukaku, Carrasco

Denmark: Schmeichel, Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Jensen, Poulsen, Dolberg, Braithwaite

Odds:

Belgium: 19/20

Draw: 9/4

Denmark: 3/1

Prediction:

This will likely be an emotional affair as Denmark players return to action in front of their home fans for the first time since Saturday, but unfortunately I don’t see the Danes springing a surprise against the leader in the world rankings. 2-0 Belgium.

