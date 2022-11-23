Belgium vs Canada live: Batshuayi scores opener – latest from 2022 Qatar World Cup

Thibaut Courtois of Belgium saves the penalty taken by Alphonso Davies of Canada during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Belgium and Canada at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

08:18 PM

58 mins: Belgium 1 Canada 0

Subs for Canada. Larin replaces Hoilett and Kone replaces captain Hutchinson.

08:17 PM

56 mins: Belgium 1 Canada 0

Buchanan has looked really good. He just flicked the ball over Vertonghen's head, and anyone who does that always impresses me.

His energy has been great and he's also had a good final ball.

If only he could score!

08:15 PM

55 mins: Belgium 1 Canada 0

Canada have come out fighting in the second half, as determined as they were in the first.

They've continued to press high, winning a corner after Hoilett closed down Dendoncker.

08:13 PM

What do you think of the players so far?

Try our player rater below.

08:09 PM

48 mins: Belgium 1 Canada 0

Chance for Canada! Eustaquio with a nutmeg on De Bruyne and a good cross to David, but the header is poor and goes wide.

08:08 PM

46 mins: Belgium 1 Canada 0

And we're off again.

Belgium bring on Meunier and Onana for Tielemans and Carrasco.

08:04 PM

Not clinical enough

Canada had more shots (14) and more touches in the box (26) in that first half than England did in their 6-2 win against Iran in total (13 and 25).



📺📻📲 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds and more on the @BBCSport app#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/xcfBLp00sl — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 23, 2022

07:57 PM

Canada's high press

Canada have been rushing Belgium when they have the ball. It's been high intensity and Belgium have struggled to deal with it.

But they have struggled to stay calm once they get in front of goal, and that's what cost them in the first half.

Story continues

07:53 PM

Pictures: Batshuayi's goal

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi scores their first goal - Matthew Childs/Reuters

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring their first goal - Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

07:52 PM

Half time: Belgium 1 Canada 0

Canada will be disappointed to be trailing at the break.

They dominated the half, with 14 shots to Belgium's four. Davies should have done better with the penalty, but they have had other chances.

Batshuayi's half-volley is the difference.

07:48 PM

45+2 mins: Belgium 1 Canada 0

Chances for Canada. Davies finds David inside the box, and the Lille man lays it off for Hoilett, but they're not on the same wavelength.

Laryea then finds himself on the right-hand side of the box and finds Buchanan with a low cross, but he can't find the target.

They're still having a go!

07:45 PM

44 mins: Belgium 1 Canada 0

The ball is played over Batshuayi's left shoulder and he catches it on the half-volley inside the box and it goes in the net.

A great ball from Alderweireld and the defenders were sleeping.

It's cruel on Canada, but they didn't capitalise on their dominance.

07:44 PM

GOOOAAAALL FOR BELGIUM

Batshuayi like a fox!

07:43 PM

43 mins: Belgium 0 Canada 0

Belgium are giving Canada so much time on the ball, even in their own half.

This starkly contrasts with how much pressure Canada have been putting on them. The midfielders are regularly winning the ball back for the underdogs.

07:40 PM

No Penalty!

The Var officials decide that the nudge was legal. Perhaps a bit risky from Witsel but Laryea should have passed the ball earlier. He had a team-mate free on the edge of the box.

07:39 PM

38 mins: Belgium 0 Canada 0

Var check! Laryea goes down after a nudge from Witsel on the right-hand side of the box.

07:36 PM

Picture: Hutchinson shot

Canada's Atiba Hutchinson in action with Belgium's Jan Vertonghen - Molly Darlington/Reuters

07:35 PM

35 mins: Belgium 0 Canada 0

For all Belgium have been poor, Eden Hazard has had some pretty nice touches so far.

He's had little game time with Real Madrid this season, could he get a move in January?

07:33 PM

33 mins: Belgium 0 Canada 0

David has a poor header from inside the box after a good cross from the right hand side.

not an easy chance but he'll be disappointed with such a weak attempt.

07:32 PM

31 mins: Belgium 0 Canada 0

Another chance for Canada as Buchanan finds David in the box, but the Lille striker has his shot blocked.

He really should have passed to his right, where Laryea was free.

07:31 PM

29 mins: Belgium 0 Canada 0

Canada are really taking the game to Belgium. They are so confident on the ball and are very accurate with their passing.

Johnston has a penalty shout after what looked like a late tackle from the defender, but he got up and powered a shot which Courtois beat away.

It was straight at him but lots of welly behind it.

If it keeps going like this, Canada will surely score.

07:27 PM

27 mins: Belgium 0 Canada 0

Half chance for Canada.

Alphonso Davies with a great run from the left side, taking it past a few players and throwing in some stepovers.

He tees up Hutchinson, who strikes far wide of the right post from outside the box.

07:25 PM

23 mins: Belgium 0 Canada 0

Chance for Belgium!

A great touch from Hazard on the left side and then he plays it to Tielemans outside the box.

Batshuayi set up just outside the right-hand side of the six-yard box, but Miller came sliding in to block and save the day.

The first time that Belgium have come close so far. The following corner was cleared easily.

07:21 PM

Picture: Davies' penalty miss

Thibaut Courtois of Belgium saves the penalty taken by Alphonso Davies of Canada during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Belgium and Canada at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

07:19 PM

19 mins: Belgium 0 Canada 0

Belgium are struggling to hold onto the ball for any length of time. Canada are pushing up very high and they're struggling to handle it.

They nearly fashioned a chance through a good move in which De Bruyne was breaking at the defence, but his pass, surprisingly, was poor.

07:17 PM

16 mins: Belgium 0 Canada 0

Chance for Canada! Johnston with a great pass over the top for Hoilett.

Hoilett then holds on to it, cuts inside and drags his shot past the left post.

A decent opportunity, Belgium can't handle Canada at the moment.

07:14 PM

14 mins: Belgium 0 Canada 0

Despite the penalty miss, it's still all Canada. Laryea has a half chance from the edge of the box which he drags wide.

Canada then go close from a cross. Belgium all over the place, but get the ball back due to an offside.

07:11 PM

PENALTY SAVED

Alphonso Davies strikes to the bottom left but Courtois dives the right way.

It wasn't hit hard or in the corner.

07:09 PM

10 mins: Belgium 0 Canada 0

Penalty to Canada!

Buchanan's shot from a corner is deflected off Carrasco's left wrist. Courtois catches relatively easily, but is a pen after a Var check.

Yellow card for Carrasco.

07:03 PM

3 mins: Belgium 0 Canada 0

Some early pressure from Canada, with a decent cross from Hoilett and Davies driving into the box.

In the first minute they got away with one after Michy Batshuayi nearly exploited a poor pass from Johnston, but the shot was saved by the Canada keeper.

07:00 PM

And we're off!

Canada kick off in a World Cup for the first time since 1986.

07:00 PM

Dodgy ref

Tonight's referee, Janny Sikazwe, is notorious for blowing the full time four minutes early in an Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and Tunisia earlier this year.

He was suffering from heat stroke apparently.

Should be interesting.

06:56 PM

Can Canada cause an upset?

We've already had a couple of unexpected results so far, with Saudi Arabia beating Belgium and Japan beating Germany, so can Canada follow suit?

They will need Davies and David to be on top form.

06:54 PM

One of the oldest players at the World Cup ever

Canada's Atiba Hutchinson is making his World Cup debut tonight. He's 39 and this will be his 99th cap.

It makes him one of the oldest World Cup players ever, and he is the only member of Canada's squad who was born when they last qualified for a World Cup in 1986.

06:47 PM

Players warming up

Canada's Alphonso Davies warms up prior to the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 - Hassan Ammar/AP

Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium warms up prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Belgium and Canada at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium - Julian Finney/Getty Images

Eden Hazard of Belgium warms up prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Belgium and Canada at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

06:43 PM

Canada's English coach

John Herdman, 47, started out as a primary school teacher in his native County Durham and has gone on to take Canada to only their second ever World Cup.

The Englishman has transformed the Canadian men’s team, securing qualification in March.

Before that, he won two Olympic bronze medals as head coach of the women's team.

You can read Sam Wallace's interview with Herdman here.

06:34 PM

Pictures: Fans gear up for the game

Fans of Canada enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Belgium and Canada at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar - Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

A fan of Belgium before the FIFA World Cup 2022 group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 November 2022 - Rungroj Yongrit/Shutterstock

Belgium fans inside the stadium before the match - John Sibley/Reuters

Fans of Canada enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Belgium and Canada at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

06:27 PM

Davies the main man for Canada

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies is Canada's most high-profile player by a distance.

He is used as a marauding left-back by the Bundesliga side, but we can expect to see him play further up the park tonight as Canada look to exploit his attacking prowess.

Lille's Jonathan David is also a threat. The forward has nine goals in 15 games this season and 22 in 35 for his country.

Reading's Junior Hoilett, who played in the Premier League for Blackburn, QPR and Cardiff City, also starts.

06:18 PM

Dendoncker and Castagne start for Belgium

Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker and Leicester City's Timothy Castagne both start for Belgium tonight.

Only two of the starting eleven have never played in England, with Leicester's Youri Tielemans and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne also starting.

As expected, Thibaut Courtois is in goal and Eden Hazard starts in attack.

Romelu Lukaku misses out through injury.

06:09 PM

The teams are out

Belgium: Courtois, Dendoncker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Castagne, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco, De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Batshuayi.

Subs: Theate, Faes, Mignolet, Casteels, Mertens, Meunier, Thorgan Hazard, Trossard, Onana, Vanaken, De Ketelaere, Openda, Doku, Debast.

Canada: Borjan, Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Miller, Hoilett, Hutchinson, Stephen Eustaquio, Laryea, Buchanan, Davies, David.

Subs: St. Clair, Adekugbe, Piette, Fraser, Cavallini, Ugbo, Kaye, Kone, Pantemis, Larin, Osorio, Millar, Wotherspoon, Cornelius, Waterman.

05:24 PM

Last chance for Belgium's golden generation?

Four years ago in Russia, Belgium finished third, their highest ever finish in a World Cup.

They were impressive in 2018, beating Brazil 2-1 in the quarter-final, but they came up short in a 1-0 semi-final defeat to eventual tournament winners France.

Their campaign at Euro 2020 was rather disappointing, as they were again beaten by the tournament winners. This time they lost 2-1 to Italy in the quarter-finals

They are the second placed side in the world and will be hoping to go all the way.

Belgium head into the World Cup off the back of a defeat, losing 1-0 to the Netherlands in their final Nations League match in September. Three days earlier Kevin De Bruyne had starred in a 2-1 win over Wales.

Broader recent results will nevertheless certainly leave them confident of progressing from the group stage at World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with Croatia their biggest threat in Group F.

The Belgians topped their qualifying group with eight victories and two draws, including an 8-0 thrashing of Belarus.

Romelu Lukaku finished top scorer for his country in qualifying with five goals.

Canada will be hoping to at least score a goal in this World Cup, having failed to do so in their only other World Cup finals appearance. They lost all three games in 1986, but were only beaten by a late goal from France in their first match.

Despite a hard group, Canada will not be without optimism this time round. The side have made serious gains in international football since Englishman John Herdman started managing the team in 2018 – the Newcastle fan had previously been in charge of the country's women's team.

Now sitting 41st in Fifa's rankings, the team has also benefitted from the inauguration of a Canadian Premier League.

Herdman's side beat Japan 2-1 in a friendly on Thursday, so will be hopeful of replicating that result in a competitive setting.