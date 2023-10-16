Belgium stadium on lockdown with thousands of fans held inside after Brussels shooting

King Baudouin Stadium as the Belgium vs Sweden match is abandoned after a shooting in Brussels (REUTERS)

Belgium and Sweden fans were locked inside the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels after a fatal shooting in the city.

The Uefa Euro 2024 qualifier, was suspended at half-time with the sides drawing 1-1, was three miles away from the incident.

Police say two people were killed after a gunman opened fire in the Belgian city.

Local media outlets said the two victims were Swedish nationals, with the country’s football association urging fans to remain inside the stadium and stay calm.

A statement from the Swedish FA read: “For security reasons, the Belgian police want Swedish supporters to stay in the arena. Take part in information from officials, responsible authorities and SvFF's staff on site.

“We will return when the Belgian authorities provide us with new information. Keep calm and take care of each other.”

Footage shared online showed a man dressed in an orange jacket unloading several shots, using a large weapon. The man was reportedly seen leaving the crime scene on a scooter.

More to follow...