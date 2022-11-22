Belgium’s secret weapon? An Englishman who watched 17,000 throw-ins

Chris Bascombe
·8 min read
Belgium’s secret weapon? An Englishman who watched 17,000 throw-ins - Football coach Anthony Barry - Anthony Barry
Belgium’s secret weapon? An Englishman who watched 17,000 throw-ins - Football coach Anthony Barry - Anthony Barry

Anthony Barry is the rising star of English coaching who is helping to mastermind Belgium’s bid for World Cup glory.

Seven years ago, the Chelsea assistant manager coached Accrington Stanley’s youth side. Today he is an integral part of Roberto Martinez's backroom team, hoping to add the biggest trophy of all to a coaching CV which already includes the Champions League and Club World Cup.

I’ve always tried to achieve my ambitions younger and quicker,” says 36-year-old Barry, speaking ahead of Belgium’s first group game against Canada.

“You never know how a career will evolve. I am already working with my sixth head coach in three years. But I have had the perfect education working under so many top managers – and more importantly top people.”

Martinez joined an illustrious list of those headhunting Barry, his status as a generational coaching talent identified when he became one of the youngest to complete the Uefa Pro licence course at St George’s Park, and took the unique step of passing the League Managers Association diploma in leadership at the same time.

Frank Lampard and Jody Morris – then still at Derby – were Barry’s Pro Licence course mates. When the duo moved to Chelsea, they recruited Barry from Wigan. He was retained as a trusted lieutenant of Thomas Tuchel and turned down numerous managerial jobs to stay on with Graham Potter. In the meantime, Chelsea granted permission for Barry to join the Republic of Ireland’s international set-up under Stephen Kenny before Martinez lured him last season.

“Each time the offers were nice surprises, completely out of the blue,” says Barry.

“I had just been offered the Tranmere manager’s job when Frank called. As a Liverpool lad I was so appreciative to Mark Palios (Tranmere’s chairman) to give me such an opportunity, but there was no way I could turn down Frank and a club of Chelsea’s size.”

Belgium’s secret weapon? An Englishman who watched 17,000 throw-ins - Anthony Barry, left, with the Belgium coaching staff - Belgium FA
Belgium’s secret weapon? An Englishman who watched 17,000 throw-ins - Anthony Barry, left, with the Belgium coaching staff - Belgium FA

A few minutes chatting to Barry is proof he sees coaching as a vocation, his rapid progress partly down to what he calls 'sliding doors moments' while at the time appearing to be planned as perfectly as one of the set-piece formations he designs.

The ex-History and Law student decided, aged 24, he would make a better coach than footballer, a career in the lower leagues having been compromised by a serious knee injury.

“I remember my first proper coaching session. It was with Accrington under 16s. It was raining. There were not enough balls, not enough bibs and we only had a third of the pitch. For a lot of reasons it should not have been enjoyable,” Barry recalls.

“But do you know what? I absolutely loved it. I knew then that coaching was for me. I came off the pitch that night and thought, ‘This is my passion’. It felt completely different to anything I did as a player, even when playing at Wembley.

Everyone told me I would regret retiring early as a footballer but I was always listening to the coach from a different point of view. Look, I wasn’t a high level footballer, so everything I was picking up impacted me more as a future coach or manager than a player.

“I was always evaluating those I was working with.

“John Coleman (Accrington manager) and Paul Cook (ex-Wigan boss) gave me the perfect education and opportunities.

“Cooky took me to Wigan before I’d turned 30 and made me the youngest coach in the Championship. On my first day at pre-season training at Wigan he said to me, ‘don’t worry, I’ll ease you in’. Then what did he do? Threw me straight out there to take the first coaching session. It was the best thing that could have happened.

“The perception might have been I was young, or I had not played at the highest level, but the work was there. I felt ready.”

Belgium’s secret weapon? An Englishman who watched 17,000 throw-ins - Anthony Barry with the Champions League trophy - Anthony Barry
Belgium’s secret weapon? An Englishman who watched 17,000 throw-ins - Anthony Barry with the Champions League trophy - Anthony Barry

Moving to Stamford Bridge and a squad packed with elite footballers could have been more intimidating.

“Because I was younger and working with some experienced professionals who had been around longer than me, some people told me to leave a marker on the older players,” says Barry.

“They said, ‘go at them straight away. Show them you are in command’ and that kind of thing. I rejected all that. That has never been me and never will. I wanted to go my own way. I would never speak down or condescend players.

“Whatever the level of the player, they respond to clear and precise detail. They respect seeing things from a different point of view when they know it can help. The modern way is to show players the details with video clips – where and how we want them to move, where they are going right and where it could have been better. That’s the big feedback loop of the modern coach. There are screens all over every elite training ground – whether it is iPads or even in the Belgium camp now, where we have them all over the canteen. We can take a player to the screen and show them a clip. If not there, you play out scenarios on the training pitch. We are all about building solutions. The evolution of coaching is about finding the next level of detail to impact on performance.”

This attentiveness led Barry to become the first student at St George’s Park to have course research published as an academic journal. Remember the mockery from traditionalists when Liverpool appointed a throw-in coach in pursuit of a marginal gain? Barry provided compelling evidence as to why others should follow.

“At Wigan we were desperate to come up with ways to get more possession. We wanted the ball. Normally it is about more passing drills in training, maybe playing an extra midfielder,” says Barry.

“On the Saturday we had lost 3-2 away at Luton – a real bad one for us – so the next day I sat at my desk. Liverpool had just appointed Thomas Gronnemark as a throw-in coach. There was no preconceived bias. I just wanted to know what the data said and if and how it really made a difference.

“First up I started watching videos of Championship games and realised that West Brom and Brentford were enjoying between 20 and 30 seconds of possession after every throw-in. At Wigan we were averaging between two and eight seconds, losing the ball too soon. Add it up and the difference is huge, especially when you think there could be as many 45 throw-ins a game. The impact on possession stats is huge, with as much as 21 percent of possession a direct result of throw-ins. This has nothing to do with the level of players in your team, but is all about the set-up and how you go about retaining possession from a throw-in or getting it off the opposition quickly.

“For my study we analysed a full Premier League season of throw-ins – 17,000 of them – with data scientists. You could see the impact of the work Liverpool did with Gronnemark and now it is a trend which has caught on across football.”

Belgium’s secret weapon? An Englishman who watched 17,000 throw-ins - Anthony Barry - Belgium FA
Belgium’s secret weapon? An Englishman who watched 17,000 throw-ins - Anthony Barry - Belgium FA

Set-pieces are but one facet of Barry's work. Looking at the World Cup, he does not hesitate when asked where data analysis will be focused. “Substitutes,” he says.

“How the subs will impact is going to be the key theme of football going forward – how to keep energy on the pitch and keep the tactical idea. If a player is playing 70 games a season, you can only retain energy with substitutes. All 23 outfield players will be used in this World Cup and as coaches you have to marry training and the game ideas to keep players at an optimum level.”

Barry is sure to be at the forefront of post-tournament research given his insatiable appetite for the next 'minor detail to make a major difference'. He watches at least ‘seven of eight games a week’ to study opponents, takes in academy development games when time allows, and then generally catches whatever appealing live games are available on TV ‘because I just love watching football’.

“My first experience of international football was the Euro 96 games at Wembley,” says Barry.

“I was 10 and went down for the Holland and Germany games with my dad and brother. There is more physical intensity in Premier League football. International football has more in common with club European football. England will have an advantage if they can bring Premier League intensity to international football."

And what of Belgium’s chances?

“Roberto is an elite manager working with elite players. This group was close in Russia and now we’re looking to take the last step. It’s all about finding that extra 10 per cent.”

Latest Stories

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Vikings eager to work after being exposed by Cowboys

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL this season is as competitive as ever, with all-time record rates of close games and comeback wins. Only a scant few teams are either out of contention or way ahead of the pack. That also means a collective increase in the amount of flaws across the league. The Minnesota Vikings had theirs dreadfully exposed and exacerbated in a 40-3 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys. “Sometimes these games are good to wake you up a bit and realize that you’ve got to bring it every single w

  • Thompson nets 10 3s, has 41 points in Warriors' 1st road win

    HOUSTON (AP) — Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 on Sunday night for their first road win. The Warriors snapped an 0-8 start away from home to improve to 8-9 on the season. Golden State has won five of its last seven games following a 3-7 start. Thompson had a vintage performance, hitting a sizzling 10 of 13 3-pointers and went 14 of 23 from the field. Curry struggled early but finished 11 of 20 fro

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Bengals, Burrow look to keep momentum after beating Steelers

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said Sunday's 37-30 win over the Steelers was “one of my favorites since I've been here.” Despite being without receiver Ja'Marr Chase and losing running back Joe Mixon to a concussion, the Bengals took control in the second half. The third-year quarterback liked how it went down. There were scoring drives of 92 and 93 yards. Backup running back Samaje Perine caught three touchdown passes, and Trenton Irwin, who was promoted from the practice s

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Andersson, Flames top Tkachuk, Panthers in shootout 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead the Calgary Flames over the Florida Panthers 5-4 Saturday night in a matchup of teams that made a major trade last summer. Adam Ruzicka had two goals and an assist for Calgary. Nikita Zadorov and Blake Coleman also scored. Florida got goals from Colin White, Sam Reinhart, Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk. “It was a good game,’’ Calgary coach Darryl Sutter said. “We fought back through a lot of adversity d

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs heaped more misery on the slumping Sabres. The winger had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as Toronto defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend its Atlantic Division rival's losing run to eight. "Just doing me, like usual," said Marner, who had points in 13 straight outings last season. "Trying to buzz out there, trying to be the best I can be. "Lucky enough

  • Hackett hands off play-calling duties, Broncos still sputter

    DENVER (AP) — To spark a sputtering offense, first-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett took himself out of the play-calling role. His handoff, though, didn't gain much ground. Same as all season. In his new position of calling plays, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak couldn't provide the blueprint Sunday to unlock vintage Russell Wilson as the Broncos tumbled 22-16 in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. Their sixth one-score loss dropped the Broncos to 3-7 and pushed t