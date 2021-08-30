Belgium Grand Prix: 'Money talks' Lewis Hamilton blasts two-lap 'farce'

Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium: World champion Lewis Hamilton described Sunday's rain-lashed Belgian Grand Prix as "a farce" and said "money talks" after title rival Max Verstappen was declared the winner at the end of just two laps.

In the shortest race in history - just 14km - and all behind the safety car, the grand prix started three and a half hours late.

But after two laps, and with the spray flying, the race was abandoned with conditions deemed too dangerous at the Ardennes track where Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert lost his life in 2019.

"Money talks. It was only two laps for the race to start - it's all a money scenario," said Hamilton who was third behind Verstappen and George Russell in the Williams.

"So since everyone gets their money back, I think the fans should get theirs too because unfortunately they couldn't see what they came for and paid for.

"I love racing in the rain, but today was different. You really couldn't see the car in front of you. There was aquaplaning. It was unfortunately just a disaster on the track. You couldn't really see five metres in front of you, the car in front was disappearing."

Hamilton, whose lead over Verstappen in the title race is now just three points, continued his criticism later.

"Today was a farce," the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"The only people to lose out are the fans. We were sent out for one reason and one reason only.

"We should have just called it quits, not risked the drivers and most importantly refunded the fans who are at the heart of all of our sport."

In a statement, the FIA and Formula 1 said they were "disappointed for all the fans at the track and at home that today's race could not go to full distance, but the safety of the drivers, marshals and spectators must always be the priority."

