Belgium end England’s Nations League chances as Scotland made to wait

England’s slim hopes of returning to the UEFA Nations League finals came to an end as they were beaten 2-0 by Belgium in Group A2.

First-half strikes from Youri Tielemans and Dries Mertens proved enough to sink Gareth Southgate’s side, who were without the likes of Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire.

Tielemans grabbed the opener after 10 minutes and, after Harry Kane – making his 50th England appearance – saw a chance cleared off the line, the world’s top-ranked team doubled their lead through a brilliant Mertens free-kick.

Scotland missed a chance to clinch top spot in Group B2 as they were brought back down to earth with a bump in Slovakia.

Just days after their famous penalty shoot-out win in Serbia to qualify for the Euro 2020 finals, the Scots were sunk by a deflected long-range effort from Jan Gregus in the first half.

Oli McBurnie and Leigh Griffiths were both denied after the break, but the Scots can still win the group if they beat Israel on Wednesday.

Wales stayed top of Group B4 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium.

David Brooks headed the only goal of the game after 66 minutes, maintaining a one-point lead over Finland, who they face in their final group fixture in Cardiff on Wednesday.

The Republic, who were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time after Jeff Hendrick was red-carded, face a relegation decider against Bulgaria in Dublin.

