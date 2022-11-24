Belgium edge past wasteful Canada in World Cup opener

"Four days of shooting practice," came the wry reply from Canada boss John Herdman to a question about the preparations for his team's second game in Group F against Croatia.

Marksmanship deserted Canada during their opening match against Belgium on Wednesday night at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Michy Batshuayi thrashed in Belgium’s goal on the stroke of half-time with a vignette of clinical finishing.

The ball was launched from deep, the Fenerbahce forward ran on to and lashed the ball past the Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan.

It would have been a bookend had the opposing strike force been as deadeyed.

Alphonso Davies was the first of Canada's culprits. He scuffed his 11th-minute penalty to provide a straightforward save for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois low to his right.

After that the world’s second best team were decidedly second best as Canada – making their first appearance at the tournament in 36 years – probed and attacked with the verve and flair normally associated with their illustrious adversaries.

Profligacy

But Canada, nearly 40 places below Belgium in the Fifa world rankings, racked up the misses.

Atiba Hutchinson slammed wide mid way through the first-half and Tajon Buchanan scooped over from six yards just after Batshuayi’s goal.

Three minutes into the second-half, Canada continued their munificence. Jonathan David rifled wide but at least Cyle Larin's header goalbound header brought a flying save from Courtois.



