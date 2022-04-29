Belgian Registration for New Crypto Firms Kicks In on Sunday

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Belgian crypto exchange providers must register with the authorities if they plan to start operating after May 1, the country's financial regulator said in a statement Friday.

Those already operating have until June to notify the regulator under a law finalized in February, which also covers providers of custodial crypto wallets.

The move follows European Union laws known as the Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive, intended to ensure wallet providers report suspicious activity.

Failure to comply can lead to a year in jail or a fine of 10,000 euros ($10,500).

See also: European Crypto Firms Brace for Higher Costs as AMLD5 Takes Effect