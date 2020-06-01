Belgian prince apologises for attending party in Spain - after catching coronavirus

Prince Joachim apologised for breaking the rules. (Getty Images)

A Belgian prince has apologised for attending a party in Spain after contracting coronavirus.

Prince Joachim, 28, tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend after travelling to Cordoba where he attended a party which is reported to have broken lockdown rules because of the number of people there.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He also failed to follow Spanish guidance on quarantining when he arrived in the country.

In a statement, he said: “I apologise for not respecting all quarantine measures during my trip. In these difficult times I did not want to offend anyone. I deeply regret my actions and will bear the consequences. Joachim from Belgium.”

Joachim is King Philippe’s nephew and is 10th in line to the throne.

A spokesperson for the Belgian Royal Palace confirmed the prince travelled to Spain on 24 May for an internship and was still there.

Joachim was in Spain for an internship. (Getty Images)

Read more: Queen seen in public for first time since coronavirus lockdown began

Spanish paper El Pais said the prince attended the party along with 26 other people on 26 May.

In Cordoba, the current maximum number of people allowed at one gathering is 15.

Reuters reported Spanish police have launched an investigation into the incident and those who breached restrictions could face fines of between €600 (£538) and €10,000 (£8,970).

All those who attended the party are now in quarantine.

Read more about COVID-19

How to get a coronavirus test if you have symptoms

What you can and can’t do under lockdown rules

In pictures: How UK school classrooms could look in new normal

How public transport could look after lockdown

How our public spaces will change in the future

Rafaela Valenzuela, the Spanish government’s regional envoy in Cordoba, said: “I feel surprised and angry. An incident of this type stands out at a moment of national mourning for so many dead.”

She said the party was “completely irresponsible”.

Story continues

More than 27,000 people have died in Spain as a result of coronavirus. The nation is lifting lockdown after having some of the strictest rules in Europe.

Coronavirus: what happened today