Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Latest updates with Lewis Hamilton behind Max Verstappen on grid

Nicolas Latifi and George Russell arrive before the race (Getty Images)

Welcome to live coverage of the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix as we look ahead to what promises to be a fascinating race. Red Bull took pole position on Saturday as Max Verstappen fuelled his world title ambitions with a supreme lap in the wet in Spa.

The treacherous conditions - which are set to continue this afternoon - led to a red flag in Q3 after Lando Norris suffered a high-speed crash which saw his car left in pieces. It was a disastrous moment for the Brit, especially given he had posted the fastest times in Q1 and Q2, but he had to settle for tenth on the grid.

Qualification restarted with nine minutes remaining and defending champion Lewis Hamilton set the bar heading into the final flying laps. But out of nowhere the Williams of George Russell pulled out a quite incredible time to go into provisional pole. The 23-year-old Brit, who is hoping to secure a place on the Mercedes team next year, was eventually toppled by Verstappen but still managed to clinch a sensational place on the front row in one of the shocks of the season so far.

Can the Williams compete today? Hamilton qualified behind him in third, with Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon and Norris propping up the top 10. Hamilton currently leads the championship by eight points from Verstappen, but the Dutchman will feel confident he can leapfrog him this weekend as he eyes his sixth win of the year.

Read More

Max Verstappen pips George Russell to pole at rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix

F1 in talks to stage a grand prix in Qatar this year – Stefano Domenicali

Lewis Hamilton: Long Covid will not derail bid for record eighth F1 title

Belgian Grand Prix

Lights out at 2pm BST

Max Verstappen on pole position

Belgian Grand Prix

14:35 , Sean Russell

RED FLAG – The start procedure has been suspended and the drivers are brought into the pit lane behind the safety car.

After just two formation laps behind the safety car, the conditions have been deemed too dangerous to begin. Multiple drivers including George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have complained of a lack of vision. The water spray coming off the cars in front is making it near impossible for the drivers to see.

Story continues

Pole sitter, Max Verstappen, has been on the radio saying the conditions aren’t that bad, he wants to go racing. Fourth-place man, Daniel Ricciardo, believes the red flag is the right call.

Belgian Grand Prix

14:26 , Sean Russell

The safety car has set out, leading the drivers around on the formation lap before the race begins.

Belgian Grand Prix

14:18 , Sean Russell

McLaren boss, Zak Brown, tells Sky Sports F1 that he predicts “total chaos” when we get racing today. Which incidentally has been further delayed until 2:25pm (BST).

Belgian Grand Prix

14:09 , Sean Russell

The formation lap has been delayed again until at least 2:20pm (BST). It’s possible there will be further delays as we wait for the intensity of the rain to decrease.

Belgian Grand Prix

14:01 , Sean Russell

The race start has been delayed by 10 minutes while we wait for the worst of the rain to ease over Spa-Francorchamps. The race is now set to begin at 2:10pm.

Belgian Grand Prix

13:52 , Sean Russell

The race start will take place behind the safety car.

Belgian Grand Prix

13:50 , Sean Russell

The top 10 on the starting grid:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. George Russell (Williams)

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

4. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

5. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

6. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

7. (Will not start) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

8. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

9. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

10. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

Belgian Grand Prix

13:26 , Alex Pattle

Here is yesterday’s report from qualifying, which saw George Russell narrowly beaten to pole position by Max Verstappen.

Still, it was an incredible showing from the 23-year-old Russell.

Max Verstappen pips George Russell to pole at rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix

Belgian Grand Prix

13:25 , Sean Russell

Sergio Perez has crashed his Red Bull on his lap to line up on the grid before the race. He won’t be starting this Belgian Grand Prix.

Belgian Grand Prix

13:40 , Sean Russell

The conditions on track are treacherous as the drivers line up on the grid 20 minutes before the start of the race. It hasn’t stopped raining at Spa-Francorchamps so far today and it looks like all drivers will begin the race on the full wet tyres. It could even be a safety car start as drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, complain of a lack of grip on track.

Belgian Grand Prix

12:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

Welcome to live coverage of the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix as we look ahead to what promises to be a fascinating race. Red Bull took pole position on Saturday as Max Verstappen fuelled his world title ambitions with a supreme lap in the wet in Spa.

The treacherous conditions - which are set to continue this afternoon - led to a red flag in Q3 after Lando Norris suffered a high-speed crash which saw his car left in pieces. It was a disastrous moment for the Brit, especially given he had posted the fastest times in Q1 and Q2, but he had to settle for tenth on the grid.

Qualification restarted with nine minutes remaining and defending champion Lewis Hamilton set the bar heading into the final flying laps. But out of nowhere the Williams of George Russell pulled out a quite incredible time to go into provisional pole. The 23-year-old Brit, who is hoping to secure a place on the Mercedes team next year, was eventually toppled by Verstappen but still managed to clinch a sensational place on the front row in one of the shocks of the season so far.

Can the Williams compete today? Hamilton qualified behind him in third, with Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon and Norris propping up the top 10. Hamilton currently leads the championship by eight points from Verstappen, but the Dutchman will feel confident he can leapfrog him this weekend as he eyes his sixth win of the year.