Belgian Grand Prix, F1 qualifying live: latest news and updates from Spa-Francorchamps

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Slater
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Max Verstappen
    Max Verstappen
    Dutch-Belgian racing driver
  • Charles Leclerc
    Monegasque racing driver
  • Daniel Ricciardo
    Australian F1 racing driver
  • Carlos Sainz Jr.
    Carlos Sainz Jr.
    Spanish racing driver
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium - August 27, 2022 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Grand Prix - REUTERS
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium - August 27, 2022 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Grand Prix - REUTERS

02:18 PM

A few changes to the circuit at Spa this year

Not so much the layout, but the bits around the sides. The most notable is that there is now a gravel trap on the exit of La Source and that the run-off area at Raidillon has been altered.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Great Britain during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 26, 2022 in Spa, Belgium - Peter J Fox/Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Great Britain during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 26, 2022 in Spa, Belgium - Peter J Fox/Getty Images

There is some risk that the Belgian Grand Prix here might not return in 2023. Read Tom Cary's column on that possibility here:  F1 ditching Spa would be cultural vandalism of the worst kind.

02:11 PM

Current qualifying head-to-heads

Not many teams where it's close. Very close at Mercedes and pretty close at Alpine...

02:08 PM

Current constructor standings

Again, not impossible that Mercedes overtake Ferrari. That will take some doing, though, given Ferrari have had a handy advantage over them.

02:01 PM

Current driver standings after 13 rounds: Top 12

01:49 PM

It was another mistake from Charles Leclerc in final practice

He lost the rear end slightly into the Fagnes chicane and then slid into the gravel and then the barrier sideways. Lost a front-wing end plate but managed to get it back to the pit lane. Not a costly mistake perhaps, given he will start from near the back, but another one in a season where there have been a few too many.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 runs through the gravel during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 27, 2022 in Spa, Belgium - Getty Images Europe&nbsp;
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 runs through the gravel during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 27, 2022 in Spa, Belgium - Getty Images Europe

01:38 PM

Third and final practice classification

  1. Sergio Perez, Red Bull 1:45.047

  2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull +0.137

  3. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari +0.777

  4. Lando Norris, McLaren +0.918

  5. Fernando Alonso, Alpine +1.014

  6. George Russell, Mercedes +1.024

  7. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +1.073

  8. Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin +1.119

  9. Esteban Ocon, Alpine +1.554

  10. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri +1.557

  11. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren +1.599

  12. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes +1.722

  13. Nicholas Latifi, Williams +1.764

  14. Alexander Albon, Williams +1.789

  15. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo +1.834

  16. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin +1.928

  17. Kevin Magnusse, Haas +1.935

  18. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri +1.988

  19. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo +2.042

  20. Mick Schumacher, Haas +7.447

01:23 PM

Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage for qualifying for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix

The long(ish) wait for Formula One to resume after its traditional summer break is over, with three full hour-long practice sessions for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix underway. It has been an eventful few weeks since F1 finished up after the Hungarian Grand Prix with the Alonso/Piastri Alpine/Aston Martin saga continuing without any clear resolution on who will fill the second seat at Alpine and who will replace the outgoing Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren next year. With F1's Contract Recognition Board meeting next week, a resolution could be found in the coming weeks, but that is not guaranteed.

Anyway, on with the action this weekend. Perhaps the most notable thing to occur this weekend is a raft of drivers taking substantial grid penalties, with a handful of those coming from the front. The two championship leaders - Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc - will be starting the race in unfamiliar positions, as well as Lando Norris, Guanyu Zhou, Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon and Mick Schumacher. The exact order has yet to be decided .

What does this mean for the weekend ahead, then? Well, with Leclerc or Verstappen taking 11 of the 13 race wins this season it gives a chance of victory to a few others: notably Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez or even one George Russell or Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes have been starved of victories in 2022 but have shown glimpses of form recently. Could this be their chance?

Going by the results of practice so far yesterday and today, it could be difficult. Red Bull's Perez was the fastest man in FP3, finishing 0.137s ahead of team-mate Verstappen. Carlos Sainz was third but 0.777s behind Perez's time. Of those who are not taking penalties, Fernando Alonso was next for Alpine, just over a second off the pace, followed by Mercedes' George Russell, Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly. Lewis Hamilton was down in 12th, 1.722s off Perez's ultimate time.

How might that shake out when qualifying begins in around an hour and a quarter's time? It is too difficult to tell at this stage, naturally, but the Red Bull does look ominously quick.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Canada's Szeryk starts CP Women's Open with one of her best rounds of the LPGA season

    OTTAWA — One of the best rounds of Maddie Szeryk's LPGA Tour season could not have come at a better time. Szeryk, from London, Ont., shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday in the first round of the CP Women's Open. She and Hamilton's Alena Sharp finished the day as the low Canadians, tied for 16th with six other players. The 26-year-old Szeryk missed the cut six straight times to start the season before a 67 and a 64 helped her tie for 36th at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on July 13. She said on

  • Allegations of harassment, abuse, transphobia emerge within 'You Can Play'

    A former director of the organization, which works "to ensure the safety and inclusion" of LGBTQ+ athletes and fans, is alleging serious issues within it.

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Countdown to 2023 games begins as Team P.E.I. returns from Canada Summer Games

    The 2022 Canada Summer Games have wrapped up, and Team P.E.I. is taking the competition home with them. The Games' closing ceremony was presented on Sunday night following two weeks of competition in the Niagara region of Ontario. The ceremony, held at a park overlooking the world-famous Niagara Falls, ended with a fireworks show as the Canada Games flag was handed over to the future hosts, Team P.E.I. The province will host the 2023 Winter Games in just six months' time, since these summer game

  • Alouettes suspend fullback Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation. Normand, a former teacher, faces two charges of luring a child under 18, including one count of luring a child under 16, or who the accused believed was under 16 at the time of the offence. The offences are alleged to have occurred Aug. 9, 2022. Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said both offences involve a single victim. "To respect all parties involved,

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Bethel-Thompson, Peters combine to lead Argos past Ticats 37-20

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson staggered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before Jamal Peters delivered the knockout blow. Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes while Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major to lead the Toronto Argonauts past Hamilton 37-20 on a breezy Friday night. Two of Bethel-Thompson's TD strikes came in the decisive third quarter as Toronto outscored the Ticats 17-3 with the wind to take a 27-19 advantage. Peters cemented the CFL victory, returni

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i