Belgian Grand Prix, F1 qualifying live: latest news and updates from Spa-Francorchamps

02:18 PM

A few changes to the circuit at Spa this year

Not so much the layout, but the bits around the sides. The most notable is that there is now a gravel trap on the exit of La Source and that the run-off area at Raidillon has been altered.

There is some risk that the Belgian Grand Prix here might not return in 2023. Read Tom Cary's column on that possibility here: F1 ditching Spa would be cultural vandalism of the worst kind.

02:11 PM

Current qualifying head-to-heads

Not many teams where it's close. Very close at Mercedes and pretty close at Alpine...

02:08 PM

Current constructor standings

Again, not impossible that Mercedes overtake Ferrari. That will take some doing, though, given Ferrari have had a handy advantage over them.

02:01 PM

Current driver standings after 13 rounds: Top 12

01:49 PM

It was another mistake from Charles Leclerc in final practice

He lost the rear end slightly into the Fagnes chicane and then slid into the gravel and then the barrier sideways. Lost a front-wing end plate but managed to get it back to the pit lane. Not a costly mistake perhaps, given he will start from near the back, but another one in a season where there have been a few too many.

01:38 PM

Third and final practice classification

Sergio Perez, Red Bull 1:45.047 Max Verstappen, Red Bull +0.137 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari +0.777 Lando Norris, McLaren +0.918 Fernando Alonso, Alpine +1.014 George Russell, Mercedes +1.024 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +1.073 Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin +1.119 Esteban Ocon, Alpine +1.554 Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri +1.557 Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren +1.599 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes +1.722 Nicholas Latifi, Williams +1.764 Alexander Albon, Williams +1.789 Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo +1.834 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin +1.928 Kevin Magnusse, Haas +1.935 Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri +1.988 Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo +2.042 Mick Schumacher, Haas +7.447

01:23 PM

Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage for qualifying for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix

The long(ish) wait for Formula One to resume after its traditional summer break is over, with three full hour-long practice sessions for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix underway. It has been an eventful few weeks since F1 finished up after the Hungarian Grand Prix with the Alonso/Piastri Alpine/Aston Martin saga continuing without any clear resolution on who will fill the second seat at Alpine and who will replace the outgoing Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren next year. With F1's Contract Recognition Board meeting next week, a resolution could be found in the coming weeks, but that is not guaranteed.

Anyway, on with the action this weekend. Perhaps the most notable thing to occur this weekend is a raft of drivers taking substantial grid penalties, with a handful of those coming from the front. The two championship leaders - Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc - will be starting the race in unfamiliar positions, as well as Lando Norris, Guanyu Zhou, Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon and Mick Schumacher. The exact order has yet to be decided .

What does this mean for the weekend ahead, then? Well, with Leclerc or Verstappen taking 11 of the 13 race wins this season it gives a chance of victory to a few others: notably Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez or even one George Russell or Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes have been starved of victories in 2022 but have shown glimpses of form recently. Could this be their chance?

Going by the results of practice so far yesterday and today, it could be difficult. Red Bull's Perez was the fastest man in FP3, finishing 0.137s ahead of team-mate Verstappen. Carlos Sainz was third but 0.777s behind Perez's time. Of those who are not taking penalties, Fernando Alonso was next for Alpine, just over a second off the pace, followed by Mercedes' George Russell, Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly. Lewis Hamilton was down in 12th, 1.722s off Perez's ultimate time.

How might that shake out when qualifying begins in around an hour and a quarter's time? It is too difficult to tell at this stage, naturally, but the Red Bull does look ominously quick.