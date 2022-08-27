Belgian Grand Prix 2022: Start time, race schedule, how to watch and the latest odds

Telegraph Sport
·3 min read

  • Max Verstappen
    Max Verstappen
    Dutch-Belgian racing driver
After 13 races, Formula One will resume after its traditional summer break with the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps in the Ardennes. Last year's edition was a near washout, so fingers crossed for a bit more clement weather and a grand prix that is actually worthy of the name. It might be the last race at the historic circuit for a while, though, as its contract has not yet been renewed for 2023.

Max Verstappen's lead stands at an enormous 80 points and it is hard to see anyone else but him taking the title. It doesn't mean we won't get some good races from now until the end of the year, though. And with Mercedes on the up again, who knows?

When is it?

The 2022 Belgian Grand Prix runs from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28. Follow our live coverage here.

What is the schedule for practice, qualifying and races?

First and second practice are done and dusted which just leaves the weekend running.

Final practice is at 12pm BST on Saturday August 27 with the qualifying race at 3pm.

The Belgian Grand Prix race itself is at 2pm BST on Sunday August 28.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky's qualifying program starts at 2pm on Saturday with their race coverage at 12.30pm on Sunday. Channel 4 also have extended highlights coverage this year, with their coverage details to be confirmed, although they are usually around 6-7pm in the evening on Saturday and Sunday.

What were the times after Friday practice?

  1. VER 1:45.507

  2. LEC +0.862

  3. NOR +1.082

  4. STR +1.128

  5. SAI +1.142

  6. HAM +1.386

  7. ALO +1.468

  8. RUS +1.535

  9. RIC +1.748

  10. PER +1.839

  11. ALB +2.013

  12. ZHO +2.110

  13. TSU +2.151

  14. GAS +2.275

  15. VET +2.360

  16. OCO +2.437

  17. MAG +2.701

  18. BOT +2.912

  19. LAT +3.105

  20. MSC +4.434

What are the championship standings?

What do we know about the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps?

  • Circuit length: 7.004km

  • First grand prix: 1950

  • Laps: 44

  • Race distance: 308.052km

  • Race lap record: 1.46.286 (Valtteri Bottas, 2018)

  • 2020 winner: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

  • Number of corners: 19

  • Overtaking chances:  Very good overall. Turn one, a tight hairpin, is tricky but possible. The run through Eau Rouge/Raidillon and the long Kemmel straight presents one too. The final bus stop chicane also presents a chance for the brave. A few other places, too.

What are the latest odds?

  • Carlos Sainz 5/2

  • Lewis Hamilton 3/1

  • Max Verstappen 3/1

  • Sergio Perez 13/2

  • Charles Leclerc 8/1

  • Fernando Alonso 66/1

