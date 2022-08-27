Belgian Grand Prix 2022: Start time, race schedule, how to watch and the latest odds

F1 Belgian Grand Prix race start time how watch latest odds

After 13 races, Formula One will resume after its traditional summer break with the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps in the Ardennes. Last year's edition was a near washout, so fingers crossed for a bit more clement weather and a grand prix that is actually worthy of the name. It might be the last race at the historic circuit for a while, though, as its contract has not yet been renewed for 2023.

Max Verstappen's lead stands at an enormous 80 points and it is hard to see anyone else but him taking the title. It doesn't mean we won't get some good races from now until the end of the year, though. And with Mercedes on the up again, who knows?

When is it?

The 2022 Belgian Grand Prix runs from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28. Follow our live coverage here.

What is the schedule for practice, qualifying and races?

First and second practice are done and dusted which just leaves the weekend running.

Final practice is at 12pm BST on Saturday August 27 with the qualifying race at 3pm.

The Belgian Grand Prix race itself is at 2pm BST on Sunday August 28.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky's qualifying program starts at 2pm on Saturday with their race coverage at 12.30pm on Sunday. Channel 4 also have extended highlights coverage this year, with their coverage details to be confirmed, although they are usually around 6-7pm in the evening on Saturday and Sunday.

What were the times after Friday practice?

VER 1:45.507 LEC +0.862 NOR +1.082 STR +1.128 SAI +1.142 HAM +1.386 ALO +1.468 RUS +1.535 RIC +1.748 PER +1.839 ALB +2.013 ZHO +2.110 TSU +2.151 GAS +2.275 VET +2.360 OCO +2.437 MAG +2.701 BOT +2.912 LAT +3.105 MSC +4.434

What are the championship standings?

What do we know about the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps?

Circuit length: 7.004km

First grand prix: 1950

Laps: 44

Race distance: 308.052km

Race lap record: 1.46.286 (Valtteri Bottas, 2018)

2020 winner: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Number of corners: 19

Overtaking chances: Very good overall. Turn one, a tight hairpin, is tricky but possible. The run through Eau Rouge/Raidillon and the long Kemmel straight presents one too. The final bus stop chicane also presents a chance for the brave. A few other places, too.

What are the latest odds?