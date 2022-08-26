Belgian Grand Prix, first F1 practice live: latest updates as Magnussen causes red flag

Belgian Grand Prix 2022, first F1 practice live: latest updates from Spa-Francorchamps / Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz competes in the first free practice for the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, on August 26, 2022. - Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

01:44 PM

FP1 - Full order under the red flag

SAI 1:46.538 LEC +0.069 VER +0.217 RUS +0.858 STR +0.899 ALB +1.297 RIC +1.543 TSU +1.772 HAM +1.882 PER +1.936 LAT +1.947 ZHO +2.134 NOR +2.932 ALO +3.126 VET +3.275 OCO +3.777 MAG +4.444 MSC +4.721 LAW +5.527 BOT (no time)

01:39 PM

FP1 - RED FLAG

Those yellow flags inevitably turn into red flags as the stricken Haas car will have to be removed. It's actually Magnussen that has stopped. He has stopped next to the inside barrier on the run up to Eau Rouge.

Leclerc had just gone second, 0.069s behind leader Leclerc.

01:37 PM

FP1 - Still no sign of Bottas yet, since his opening two laps

We have yellow flags. Looks like Mick Schumacher has stopped after turn one.

01:34 PM

FP1 - Sainz and Russell both on hot laps

Sainz is 0.175s faster than Verstappen after two sectors and crosses the line just over two-tenths up to go fastest. Russell does his best lap of the day but that is still 0.858s slower than Sainz's best.

George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 26, 2022 in Spa, Belgium - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

01:30 PM

FP1 - Top 10

VER 1:46.755 ALB +1.357 HAM +1.665 PER +1.719 LEC +2.262 SAI +2.343 RUS +2.376 RIC +2.670 NOR +2.715 ALO+2.909

01:29 PM

FP1 - Looks like Ocon could be out of the session

He's certainly out of his car.

01:25 PM

FP1 - Hamilton up into second on his latest run

On the medium tyres, he goes 1.665s slower than Verstappen. Lawson the only driver who has done double figures of laps.

01:22 PM

A fair few drivers are taking grid penalties which means they will start from the back

Of course, not all of them can start from the actual back. But it'll just be towards the back, then. Anyway, here they are: Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Ocon, Bottas and Schumacher.

01:20 PM

FP1 - Bottas the only driver not to set a lap time

He has done two laps, but has just jumped out of his Alfa Romeo, so that suggests something is up there.

Story continues

01:18 PM

FP1 - Verstappen goes quicker again

This time with a 1:46.755, that puts him 2.3s ahead of Sainz in the Ferrari with Sergio Perez just behind him.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 26, 2022 in Spa, Belgium - Getty Images Europe

01:16 PM

FP1 - Top 10 as it stands

VER 1:47.456 RIC +1.969 NOR +2.014 ALO +2.208 RUS +2.334 LEC +2.745 SAI +2.60 OCO +2.859 OCO +2.859 VET +3.358

Ocon says he has a problem. Not sure what it is.

01:12 PM

FP1 - Verstappen moves to the top of the timesheets...

...with a 1:47.456, a whole 2.256 seconds quicker than Lando Norris. Decent lap, that. Even at this early stage. He is on soft tyres, however.

01:11 PM

FP1 - Unsafe release in the pit lane from Williams

Verstappen has to take avoiding action. Lando Norris now quickest by 0.0603s from Esteban Ocon. Only nine drivers have set a representative lap time and pretty much everyone else on the dry tyres.

01:08 PM

FP1 - As it stands, Sainz is quickest

He is on the hard tyres and has set a 1:51.622s, which is now 0.050s quicker than team-mate Leclerc.

01:05 PM

FP1 - 56 mins remain

Reminder that Liam Lawson is running for AlphaTauri in the place of Pierre Gasly in this session.

iam Lawson of New Zealand and Scuderia AlphaTauri during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 25, 2022 in Spa, Belgium - Getty Images Europe

01:02 PM

GREEN LIGHT: FP1 BEGINS

Still quite grey and cars do indeed go out on the intermediate tyres.

12:57 PM

Just a few minutes until first practice gets under way

It's an hour long, as usual.

12:51 PM

It's looking a bit damp and grey at Spa at the moment

A bit wet in places around the paddock and at the track, so it may well be intermediates for those first exploratory laps.

Also a reminder that there have been some modifications to the track this year. And also that Spa's place on the F1 calendar is in danger. Read more from Tom Cary here.

12:44 PM

How Mercedes bounced back from delivering a pre-season dud

Mercedes have gradually worked their way back towards somewhere near competitive throughout the 2022 season. There is still some way to go, but with a raft of podiums in recent rounds and George Russell's pole position in Hungary, they are perhaps getting to the point where a win could be on the cards in the final nine rounds.

We spoke to Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin to get the inside track about the team's transition from world-beaters to near-midfield strugglers, and their development throughout the year.

“When you're going to a race weekend, and you know that you're not good enough to be on the front row and you're not good enough to win, you actually miss the pressure,” he says. “The bit that I think we all found frightening was not being able to see a route that we could develop our way back to the front – and that is quite scary. The atmosphere is different. And you've got to look at it as a new challenge.

Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director for Mercedes looks on in the Team Principals Press Conference prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 23, 2022 in Le Castellet, France - Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Read the full interview here.

12:33 PM

Audi to enter Formula 1 in 2026 – but partner team remains a mystery ​

Audi have confirmed that they will enter Formula 1 as a power unit manufacturer in 2026, but have not yet revealed which team they will be working with. A tie-up with Sauber has been heavily rumoured after initial talks with McLaren broke down. But Markus Duesmann, chairman of the Audi board, would not confirm a takeover of the Swiss team in a press conference at Spa on Friday morning ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

From left, President and CEO of Formula One Stefano Domenicali, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, CEO of Audi Markus Duesmann, Audi's Chief Development Officer Oliver Hoffman pose in front of the new Audi F1 car during a media conference ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday - AP

Read Tom Cary's full news story here.

12:28 PM

And the constructors' standings

Not impossible that Mercedes will challenge Ferrari for second in the standings.

12:20 PM

A reminder of the championship standings, starting with the drivers' top 10

12:13 PM

Leclerc to start from back of the grid

Bad news Ferrari fans: Charles Leclerc will start from the back of the grid this weekend after the fitting of a new power unit and gearbox. Spa is obviously a place where it is possible to overtake and he may well end up in the top four. You'd say it was another blow for his title hopes, but they have been beaten to a pulp over the last nine races anyway. Maybe a fresh PU gives him hopes of a Ferrari victory in Monza in two weeks' time?

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari attends the press conference of the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 25 August 2022. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on 28 August 2022. Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium, Stavelot - STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

You can only dream.

11:17 AM

Hello and welcome to our coverage for Friday practice for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix

It seems like a long time ago that F1's summer break started after the Hungarian Grand Prix. It was in some ways, 27 days ago, which, in a 22-race long season is quite a significant amount of time. A lot has happened in that time, notably the announcement of Fernando Alonso's departure to Aston Martin for 2023 and an ongoing legal wrangle over who will take the vacant seat at Alpine. The French team say they have a contract with Australian former F2 champion Oscar Piastri but he says that he does not want to - and does not have a valid contract - with Alpine.

So, what is going on there, then? Well, with Daniel Ricciardo out of the way at McLaren for next season, that leaves a vacant space and that is where Piastri wants to go. Clearly, he and his management team believe they have signed a valid contract with McLaren and think that is the better bet. Where does that leave Alpine? Who knows, but the dispute is going to the contract recognition board next week. And team principal Otmar Szafnauer says that it could be the case that, with Piastri clearly not wanting to race for Alpine, it may need to go to the high court for compensation. That still leaves a vacant seat that could be filled by... Daniel Ricciardo? Mick Schumacher? Nico Hulkenberg? It is all very much up in the air and will likely get interesting in the next fornight.

Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium - August 25, 2022 McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo during a press conference ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix - REUTERS

Anyway, onto the racing and the state of the championship and, unfortunately, it's not looking all that competitive at the front. Or, at least, Max Verstappen's advantage is an enormous 80 points and Charles Leclerc could win each of the remaining nine rounds and with the fastest lap bonus point and still would not be guaranteed of winning the championship. In any case, there is little to suggest that Ferrari has its act together enough to start maximising their performances and Leclerc's three wins to Verstappen's eight sums up how the season has gone.

A bit further down the grid there are hopes that Mercedes may be able to compete for victory before the season is out. In fairness, there are a couple of instances where they have done that but have ultimately faded off the absolute pace. Hungary last time out was a good example of that: George Russell took pole position. He faded in the race but Lewis Hamilton came back to take second. That said, it was no match for Verstappen's Red Bull, the eventual winner.

Can Mercedes challenge here? Or in Holland next week? Or in Italy the week after? There is still some ground to make up to Red Bull and also Ferrari, but it is not out of the question.