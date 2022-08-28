F1 live: Belgian Grand Prix - Sainz starts from pole - latest news from Spa-Francorchamps

belgian grand prix 2022 f1 live spa francorchamps race results news / Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium - August 28, 2022 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton waves to spectators during the drivers parade - Pool via REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

01:16 PM

Qualifying head-to-heads so far this season

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton 7 George Russell 7

Red Bull Max Verstappen 11 Sergio Perez 3

Ferrari Charles Leclerc 9 Carlos Sainz 3

McLaren Lando Norris 11 Daniel Ricciardo 3

Alpine Fernando Alonso 7 Esteban Ocon 6

Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel 7 Lance Stroll 4

Williams Alexander Albon 12 Nicholas Latifi 1

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas 11 Zhou Guanyu 4

Haas Kevin Magnussen 11 Mick Schumacher 2

01:11 PM

Yuki Tsunoda will start from the pit lane today

Which makes it an eighth driver this weekend to take a significant grid penalty. That means Verstappen starts 14th and everyone else behind him moves up a slot as well.

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 27, 2022 in Spa, Belgium - Getty Images Europe

It has been a difficult season for AlphaTauri, though Gasly will start from eighth. Has quite a few quicker cars starting behind him, though, so any points will be a good result.

01:06 PM

BREAKING: Belgian Grand Prix at Spa confirmed for 2023

Formula 1 can confirm that the Belgian Grand Prix will be on the 2023 calendar following an agreement to extend our partnership together. Further details on the 2023 calendar will be announced in due course.

George Russell of Mercedes and Great Britain and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Great Britain during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 27, 2022 in Spa, Belgium - Getty Images Europe

I wonder if this means that the proposed (well, potential) South African Grand Prix at Kyalami will not happen, then.

01:04 PM

Inside the toxic Australian soap opera casting a cloud over McLaren

Messy saga over whether Oscar Piastri replaces Daniel Ricciardo at the Woking-based team or stays at Alpine could end up in the High Court.

Oscar Piastri - Reuters

Read the full piece from Oliver Brown here.

12:59 PM

Toto Wolff not terribly happy with yesterday's qualifying session

"For me, it's the worst qualifying session I've had in 10 years, irrespective of what positions we're going to start tomorrow. Being on pole the previous race and then three weeks later being nowhere is not acceptable for ourselves. If we would understand then we could tune it but the car is draggy on a straight line. Lewis said it's like dragging a parachute behind him. It is unstable in the rear, it understeers through eight and nine, it bounces through the high speed and gives no confidence. There is not a positive I heard about how the car performs this weekend."

Story continues

Team chief of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Toto Wolff walks through paddock prior the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022 - AP

12:49 PM

Current constructor standings

12:43 PM

Current driver standings - Top 12

12:36 PM

Qualifying times

Again, a reminder that the final starting grid looks quite different to this:

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 43.665secs Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:44.297 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:44.462 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:44.553 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:45.180 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:45.368 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:45.503 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:45.776 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:45.837 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:46.178 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:45.767 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:45.827 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:46.085 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:46.611 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:47.718 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:46.344 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:46.401 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:46.557 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:46.692 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:47.866

12:17 PM

Good afternoon F1 fans

Hello and welcome to our coverage for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix, the first race since F1's traditional summer break of three weeks. Has much changed in the pecking order since the last race in Hungary nearly a month ago? Going by qualifying yesterday the answer is a little bit but ultimately not really.

It was Max Verstappen who set the fastest qualifying time, by an enormous 0.685sec over Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and nearly eight-tenths over team-mate Sergio Perez. However, there were a raft of grid penalties for a total of seven drivers in the field, who all take significant drops from their qualifying position due to varying power unit and gearbox changes.

All that means that Verstappen starts 14th, Charles Leclerc - who trails Verstappen in the standings by 80 points with nine rounds left - 15th, with Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris, Valtteri Bottas, Guanyu Zhou and Mick Schumacher all starting in the bottom six. That means that the top six will line up as follows: Sainz, Perez, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Albon. You cannot deny that it is an interesting top six.

The opening lap run down from the grid to the La Source hairpin, up through Eau Rouge and Raidillon and down the Kemmel Straight to the first chicane likely to be packed with action. Especially as the run-off area at La Source has been redesigned with a gravel trap on the outside. That may make drivers a bit more cautious, however.

Mercedes will start fourth and fifth despite one of their worst qualifying performances of the year. In raw numbers it was not quite as bad as their run at Imola, but given the context that they have made some genuine improvements (if a bit up and down) and took pole position last time in Hungary, this was a shocker. Hamilton finished a baffling 1.8sec off the pace, with Russell a bit further behind. And there were thoughts that they could be closer to the leaders here given the new technical directive on porpoising and bouncing.

Who is favourite for the win, then? It's just about Sainz, but despite starting 14th, Verstappen is second favourite with the bookmakers and it is hard to take too much umbrage with that. His pace in the Red Bull over one lap was phenomenal. This is also a track where it is possible to overtake. He might need a few things to go his way to take the win, but it would be a surprise were to fail to finish on the podium all things being equal.