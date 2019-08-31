Belgian GP practice: Leclerc fastest again, heavy crash for Hamilton

Scott Mitchell
Autosport
Leclerc fastest again, heavy crash for Hamilton
Leclerc fastest again, heavy crash for Hamilton

Charles Leclerc continued Ferrari's perfect start to the Belgian Grand Prix weekend as world championship leader Lewis Hamilton crashed heavily in final practice.

Hamilton's rare mistake triggered a red flag just after the halfway mark in Saturday's one-hour session when, after setting a personal best first sector, he ploughed into the tyre barrier at the Fagnes chicane.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Mercedes driver lost the rear of his car as he turned in on the outside kerb, then wrestled to catch the slide - only to lose the rear again as he ran deeper into the run-off.

Hamilton avoided spinning but was unable to stop the car hitting the barrier heavily on the front left.

Leclerc fastest again, heavy crash for Hamilton
Leclerc fastest again, heavy crash for Hamilton

He apologised to his team over the radio and emerged from the car unharmed, with Mercedes facing plenty of work to get his car ready for qualifying.

Hamilton's crash caused a substantial delay and the session only resumed with less than 15 minutes remaining.

Mercedes will replace both the suspension and wheel assemblies on both front corners of the car, as well as the nose, bargeboards and floor.

It believes it can complete this work in time for qualifying, "barring unexpected nasty surprises".

Vettel led Leclerc by a tenth of a second at this point after the initial runs on soft tyres, but times were slower than in FP2 and remained that way despite late improvements.

Leclerc kicked that off by displacing Vettel with a 1m44.206s, which remained the benchmark despite being a tenth slower than his own best from Friday.

Vettel was 0.451 seconds back after failing to improve, fractionally ahead of the sole remaining Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas.

Daniel Ricciardo was a surprise fourth fastest for Renault, capitalising on Hamilton's shunt and Max Verstappen suffering in traffic but also complaining of brake-balance problems in his Red Bull.

Verstappen was 1.1s slower than Leclerc in fifth, with Sergio Perez leapfrogging the absent Hamilton late on for sixth.

Alfa Romeo pair Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi followed Hamilton in eighth and ninth, while the demoted Pierre Gasly completed the top 10 for Toro Rosso.

Gasly's replacement at Red Bull Alex Albon was slowest of the 20 runners after sacrificing qualifying simulations to focus on longer runs, as he is due to start from the back of the grid.

FP3 times

Pos

Driver

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

1m44.206s

-

9

2

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

1m44.657s

0.451s

12

3

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

1m44.703s

0.497s

11

4

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault

1m44.974s

0.768s

10

5

Max Verstappen

Red Bull/Honda

1m45.312s

1.106s

11

6

Sergio Perez

Racing Point/Mercedes

1m45.521s

1.315s

12

7

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

1m45.566s

1.360s

4

8

Kimi Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

1m45.659s

1.453s

13

9

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

1m45.688s

1.482s

13

10

Pierre Gasly

Toro Rosso/Honda

1m45.752s

1.546s

15

11

Romain Grosjean

Haas/Ferrari

1m45.806s

1.600s

15

12

Nico Hulkenberg

Renault

1m45.855s

1.649s

11

13

Kevin Magnussen

Haas/Ferrari

1m46.004s

1.798s

15

14

Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren/Renault

1m46.017s

1.811s

14

15

Lando Norris

McLaren/Renault

1m46.270s

2.064s

13

16

Lance Stroll

Racing Point/Mercedes

1m46.379s

2.173s

11

17

Daniil Kvyat

Toro Rosso/Honda

1m46.642s

2.436s

13

18

George Russell

Williams/Mercedes

1m47.858s

3.652s

14

19

Robert Kubica

Williams/Mercedes

1m48.350s

4.144s

14

20

Alexander Albon

Red Bull/Honda

1m50.681s

6.475s

14


Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next