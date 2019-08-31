Belgian GP practice: Leclerc fastest again, heavy crash for Hamilton
Charles Leclerc continued Ferrari's perfect start to the Belgian Grand Prix weekend as world championship leader Lewis Hamilton crashed heavily in final practice.
Hamilton's rare mistake triggered a red flag just after the halfway mark in Saturday's one-hour session when, after setting a personal best first sector, he ploughed into the tyre barrier at the Fagnes chicane.
The Mercedes driver lost the rear of his car as he turned in on the outside kerb, then wrestled to catch the slide - only to lose the rear again as he ran deeper into the run-off.
Hamilton avoided spinning but was unable to stop the car hitting the barrier heavily on the front left.
He apologised to his team over the radio and emerged from the car unharmed, with Mercedes facing plenty of work to get his car ready for qualifying.
Hamilton's crash caused a substantial delay and the session only resumed with less than 15 minutes remaining.
Mercedes will replace both the suspension and wheel assemblies on both front corners of the car, as well as the nose, bargeboards and floor.
It believes it can complete this work in time for qualifying, "barring unexpected nasty surprises".
Vettel led Leclerc by a tenth of a second at this point after the initial runs on soft tyres, but times were slower than in FP2 and remained that way despite late improvements.
Leclerc kicked that off by displacing Vettel with a 1m44.206s, which remained the benchmark despite being a tenth slower than his own best from Friday.
Vettel was 0.451 seconds back after failing to improve, fractionally ahead of the sole remaining Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas.
Daniel Ricciardo was a surprise fourth fastest for Renault, capitalising on Hamilton's shunt and Max Verstappen suffering in traffic but also complaining of brake-balance problems in his Red Bull.
Verstappen was 1.1s slower than Leclerc in fifth, with Sergio Perez leapfrogging the absent Hamilton late on for sixth.
Alfa Romeo pair Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi followed Hamilton in eighth and ninth, while the demoted Pierre Gasly completed the top 10 for Toro Rosso.
Gasly's replacement at Red Bull Alex Albon was slowest of the 20 runners after sacrificing qualifying simulations to focus on longer runs, as he is due to start from the back of the grid.
FP3 times
Pos
Driver
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
1m44.206s
-
9
2
Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari
1m44.657s
0.451s
12
3
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes
1m44.703s
0.497s
11
4
Daniel Ricciardo
Renault
1m44.974s
0.768s
10
5
Max Verstappen
Red Bull/Honda
1m45.312s
1.106s
11
6
Sergio Perez
Racing Point/Mercedes
1m45.521s
1.315s
12
7
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
1m45.566s
1.360s
4
8
Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
1m45.659s
1.453s
13
9
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
1m45.688s
1.482s
13
10
Pierre Gasly
Toro Rosso/Honda
1m45.752s
1.546s
15
11
Romain Grosjean
Haas/Ferrari
1m45.806s
1.600s
15
12
Nico Hulkenberg
Renault
1m45.855s
1.649s
11
13
Kevin Magnussen
Haas/Ferrari
1m46.004s
1.798s
15
14
Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren/Renault
1m46.017s
1.811s
14
15
Lando Norris
McLaren/Renault
1m46.270s
2.064s
13
16
Lance Stroll
Racing Point/Mercedes
1m46.379s
2.173s
11
17
Daniil Kvyat
Toro Rosso/Honda
1m46.642s
2.436s
13
18
George Russell
Williams/Mercedes
1m47.858s
3.652s
14
19
Robert Kubica
Williams/Mercedes
1m48.350s
4.144s
14
20
Alexander Albon
Red Bull/Honda
1m50.681s
6.475s
14
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus