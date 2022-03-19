Belfast wins best picture at Movies for Grown-ups Awards
Belfast has won AARP the Magazine’s best picture at the Movies for Grown-ups Awards.
Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film picked up the top accolade at the ceremony, which champions movies for audiences over 50.
The ceremony advocates “fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with mature viewers.”
Apple TV’s Richmond-based comedy series Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham won best TV series.
The winners were announced during a virtual event broadcast on PBS and hosted by Alan Cumming on Friday.