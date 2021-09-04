Belfast review: Kenneth Branagh's drama is soft-focus coming-of-age nostalgia

focus features Judi Dench, Jude Hill, and Ciarán Hinds in 'Belfast'

It's a tricky proposition to try to show war and conflict through a child's point of view — and trickier still, maybe, when the story is as personal as Kenneth's Branagh's Belfast, a dewy-eyed drama drawn from his experience as a little boy living through the earliest days of the violent ethno-nationalist divide that would leave his homeland bloody and battered for decades from within. The result feels like a film filtered less through real life than the rosy lens of sentiment and memory: a soft-focus Irish fairy tale bathed in love and blarney and a whole lot of warbling Van Morrison.

His stand-in here is a scrappy 9-year-old called Buddy (Jude Hill), a happy-go-lucky kid circa 1969 whose playground is the terraces and alleys of his working-class neighborhood — the same streets where his bickering, improbably glamorous Ma and Pa (Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan), older brother Will (Lewis McAskie), and doting grandparents (Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds) have spent nearly every day of their lives. Life there looks like a Celtic Norman Rockwell painting: neighbors helping neighbors, kickball in the road, John Wayne on the television, and afternoon tea.

But the schism between Catholics and Protestants has been growing steadily, and it explodes one day in a Molotov cocktail of fire and fury — a sudden anarchy that leaves half the windows on the block smashed and the locals deeply shaken. Dornan's laconic Pa, whose work takes him away for weeks at a time, insists they'd be safer somewhere else in the Commonwealth, like Sydney or Vancouver; Ma (a fierce, lovely Balfe) hates the idea of leaving every comfort of home for some faraway place where no one knows their names. Buddy mostly wants to eat chocolate and dream about the moon landing and make some small progress on his school crush, a pale little blonde in pigtails.

Branagh, the vaunted actor-writer-director whose long list of credits includes everything from Thor and 2015's live-action Cinderella to the upcoming Agatha Christie redux Death on the Nile, shoots it all in classic black-and-white, aside from a few calculated bursts of color. And he clearly has a fondness for his actors, from veterans Dench and Hinds to the cherubic, towheaded Hill. But his script, too, feels dishearteningly black-and-white: so broadly drawn that what should feel touching (loyalty, family, togetherness) often just registers as maudlin, and what should be terrifying (an increasingly aggressive neighbor-recruiter, an ugly smash-and-grab grocery-store riot) feels either cartoonish or oddly removed.

There are so many vivid, devastating chronicles of the era — from films like Hunger and In the Name of the Father to books like Patrick Radden Keefe's celebrated 2018 nonfiction chronicle Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland — that it's hard to know quite where to slot Belfast. As a firsthand account of the Troubles, it feels woefully distanced from those brutal realities; as a coming-of-age picaresque, it's frustratingly broad. Branagh's genuine affection and nostalgia for his subject suffuse the movie; if only the misty romanticism of his story could match it. Grade: B-

