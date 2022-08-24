Belfast group looks at container re-builds

The Belfast Community Development Corporation (BCDC) has leased Pinette Provincial Park from the province while exploring the idea of developing the property to accommodate cottage-like remodeled shipping containers to rent out to visitors.

Planning is in the initial stages.

Fusion, a company that remodels containers, approached the corporation about a year and a half ago and has since completed an environmental study. BCDC is now waiting to see their business plan.

Fusion suggested a container ship hotel, Barry Galloway, executive director of BCDC, said, but “They would be more like cottages than a traditional hotel.”

“The reason we are considering it is because this is very mobile. It won’t impact the land at all because of the type of structure they will be using. It really will have no environmental impact.”

Local residents shouldn’t dread major changes to usable parts of the park as they know it, Mr Galloway said.

“The park is quite large and they would place the containers in an area that isn’t usable right now.”

Mr Galloway hopes the partnership can bring improvement to area residents’ favourite parts of the park.

“There will be community consultation before anything happens,” he said. “This could enable us to put a boardwalk in the park or they say they’ll buy all new playground equipment for us. That type of thing.”

The company may also assist local businesses to set up shop.

“There was a local who was interested in offering kayak rentals, or someone might like to open an ice cream shop,” Mr Galloway said.

