Belfast film review: Kenneth Branagh has made his most intimate and deeply felt movie yet

Lockdown evidently put Kenneth Branagh in a nostalgic mood. When the pandemic brought the movie industry to a standstill last spring, the actor and director turned to his early years in Northern Ireland for inspiration — the result is his most intimate and deeply felt film to date.

Shot almost entirely in black and white, the film opens in August 1969, as nine-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill) plays in the street, brandishing a toy sword and a requisitioned bin lid. Moments later, windows are breaking, Molotov cocktails are flying and a cry of ‘Catholics out’ rings in the air. Buddy’s Ma (Caitriona Balfe) must use the bin lid to protect them in the melee.

Despite Pa (Jamie Dornan)’s assurance that “there is no our side and their side in this street,” where the minority Catholics live happily alongside their Protestant neighbours, battle lines are hardening, a barricade is built and tanks start to roll in. Faced with mounting taxes and threats from sectarian thug Billy (Colin Morgan), Pa eyes a permanent move to England, where he works as a joiner.

Yet the pull of a neighbourhood where everyone has known each other since birth is palpably strong. Branagh’s Belfast is seen through the prism of childhood reminiscence, a romantic place where his beautiful parents dance in the street (albeit in front of a barbed wire fence), aided by some gorgeous camera work, which is at its loveliest when framing Buddy’s grandparents, Pop and Granny.

Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill

They are played with tenderness and wit by Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench. In one shot, Buddy, prone to preternaturally serious remarks from which much of the film’s warm humour stems, chats to his Pop while perched on the outside loo. Dench, working away in the corner of the shot, keeps peeking her head through a window to undercut whatever advice her husband has just dispensed with a sharp rejoinder.

First-time actor Hill shines, whether he is reacting to an explosion in close-up, trying to win over his school crush or gazing at the cinema screen with wide-eyed amazement (when the family go to the pictures, the film bursts back into Technicolor, with clips from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and One Million Years B.C.) Perhaps it’s the startling contrast of his freshness with their experience that makes his scenes with Dench and Hinds particularly poignant. Balfe and Dornan are so striking that they seem at first to have wandered in from a Nouvelle Vague film; their performances, though, are genuine and affecting — you can feel their harried, careworn edges, especially in the final act.

Story continues

When Belfast premiered at a few festivals across the Atlantic this autumn, a handful of American reviewers claimed that the film should have come with subtitles. Their comments provoked eye rolls in Northern Ireland — and are unfounded. Perhaps Branagh had a sneaking suspicion that Hollywood might respond this way, because he seems to have sneaked a riposte into his script. When Buddy frets that his future English classmates will laugh at his accent, Pop reminds him, “if they can’t understand you, they’re not listening and that’s their problem.”

Indeed, to not listen would be to miss out on something truly special. Branagh’s memory piece is unabashedly sentimental but undeniably powerful. It might just prove to be his defining work.

Belfast is at the London Film Festival on October 12, 13 and 16. In cinemas from February 25, 2022

Read More

Cumberbatch and Dunst hit red carpet at UK premiere of new film

The Power of the Dog review: Give Cumberbatch the Best Actor Oscar now

What to see at the BFI London Film Festival from Spencer to Succession