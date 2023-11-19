Belfast-born man set for reunion after kids flee Gaza

The children of a Belfast-born man whose wife and other family members were killed in Gaza are due to be reunited with their father at Dublin airport later.

Khalid El-Estal's four-year-old son Ali and one-year-old daughter Sara are travelling from Egypt after they were allowed through the Rafah border crossing.

Mr El-Estal was working in Saudi Arabia when his wife was killed.

He had appealed for help reuniting with his children.

His mother, brother, uncle and two cousins also died in a bombing at an apartment block in Gaza.

'I will take care of them'

Speaking to BBC's Sunday Sequence programme, Mr El-Estal said he has "mixed emotions".

"I can't say that I'm totally happy," he said.

"Of course I am excited and happy for them but I am thinking about my wife and how great it would be if she was with them."

He told the BBC of the children's "very difficult, dangerous" journey, travelling from Khan Yunis in Gaza to the border crossing at Rafah.

With a communication blackout in the territory, Mr El-Estal was left without information as the children made the journey.

"They spent all the day on the border... I didn't know until they made it to Egypt."

He said Ali and Sara appear to be in good health and he will honour his wife's memory by raising the children.

"That’s her will, I will take care of them, I will do everything that I can to make her happy."

Born in Belfast, he attended primary school in the Botanic area while his father worked as a lecturer at Queen's University.

When he was aged eight, the family relocated to Gaza, where he met his wife, Ashwak Jendia, at university.

Israel began bombarding Gaza after Hamas's 7 October attacks, in which 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 hostages were taken.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 12,000 people have been killed in the territory since 7 October - of whom more than 4,500 were children.

The first group of Irish citizens and their dependants returned to Dublin Airport from Gaza on Saturday.

The Irish Department for Foreign Affairs said it had helped a total of 50 people to leave Gaza via the Rafah border crossing.

Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Micheál Martin has said it was "very welcome news" that some families with children had successfully crossed the Rafah checkpoint.

Mary Robinson is a former president of Ireland

Meanwhile, former Irish president Mary Robinson has co-signed an open letter to US President Joe Biden calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The letter, signed by a group of former international leaders known as The Elders, of which Mrs Robinson is chair, urged the president to lead international efforts in resolving the situation between Israel and the Palestinians.

"We have to see a new vision for peace and an American leadership of a coalition to achieve that," she told the BBC's Sunday Politics programme.

However, Mrs Robinson said it would be impossible to reach an agreement while the current leaderships of both Israeli and Palestinian sides remained in place.

She described the Israeli government as "very right-wing", adding that it showed "no sign at the best of times of being willing to see the need for a state of Palestine".

"On the contrary we've seen Jewish supremacy talked about very openly," she said.

'Speak with a moral voice'

Mrs Robinson said she was "shocked" when she visited the region in February with former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

She said it was important that Ireland is prepared to speak with a "moral voice" on the conflict.

There is a need to "recognise the injustice of the occupation" while being "very clear that Israel has a right to defend itself, that its absolutely vital to get the hostages released", she added.

Mrs Robinson, 79, was Irish president from 1990 to 1997.

She was a UN high commissioner for human rights between 1997 and 2002.

You can see the interview with her in full on Sunday Politics on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10:00 GMT and later on the BBC iPlayer.

