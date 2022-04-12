Belen and Mater Lakes pitchers toss no-hitters. Taravella tabs big win and more results

Frank Fernandez threw a no-hitter as the Belen Jesuit baseball team shut out SLAM 6-0.

Fernandez went the distance, allowing no runs, no hits and no walks in seven innings. Only one batter reached base. He also struck out five.

Belen Jesuit pitcher Frank Fernandez tossed a no-hitter against SLAM.

Mater Lakes Academy senior Erick Garcia, a right-hander, also tossed a no-hitter in a five-inning victory over Sagemont.

After dropping a game to Western 14-4, Taravella bounced back with a 6-5 victory over a good Miami Springs team.

Trailing 6-1, the Golden Hawks rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh, but Taravella halted the comeback just in time for the win.

Belen Jesuit 6, SLAM 0: Nick Alonso 2-3, 3B, 2R, RBI; Jordan Cordero 2-2, R; Chris Bayo 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Mike Cruz 1-2, RBI; Carlos Mas 1 for 1, RBI. BEL (10-6).

Mater Lakes Academy 10, Sagemont 0 (5 inn.): WP Erick Garcia CG, 5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K; Dayron Ricabal 1-1, 2B, BB, SF, 3 RBI; Yoender Nunez 1-3, 2 RBI; Wilder Puertas 1-2, BB, SB, 2 R, RBI; MLA (15-3), SAGE (7-5).

Taravella 6, Miami Springs 5: WP Christopher Scinta 5 IP, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 9 K; Derek Rodriguez 1.2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K; Aris Rivera 2-3, SB, R; EJ Burns 1-1, HR, 2 BB, SB, 2 R, 2 RBI; Jassiel Valbuena 1-2, HR, 2 BB, SB, R, 2 RBI. TAR (12-3), MSP (13-2).

Coral Gables 9, Miami Beach 1: MB: Jonathan Gaynor 1B; Jean Alou 1B, R; Russell Royce 1B; P Jonathan Gaynor 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K. MB (7-7).

Doral Academy 7, Keys Gate-Homestead 2: Andre Santana 2-3, RBI; Michael Torres 2-4, 2 RBI; Daniel Restrepo 3-3, 2 RBI; WP Kyler Gonzalez 6 IP, 6 K. (12-5-1).

Doral Academy 5, La Salle 2: Andre Santana 1-2, Run; Jake Santos 2-3, RBI; Nicholas Calderon 1-3, RBI; WP Rance Suarez 4.2 IP, 1 H, 7 K; Michael Torres save 2.1 IP, 6 K. DOR (13-5-1).

HEA 9, Hialeah 6: The Bulldogs led 8-1 after two innings. HEA: Kenneth Martinez 2-4, SB, 2 R, RBI; Nathaniel Gomez 2-3, 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI; Bryan Rodriguez 1-3, 2B, R, RBI. HIA: Alexis Rodriguez 3-4, SB, 2 R, RBI; Matthew Perez 2-4, R, RBI; Alejandro De Armas 1-3, BB, 2 RBI. HEA (10-9-1), HIA (8-8).

McArthur 10, Nova 7: The Mustangs scored seven in the first. McA: WP Devin Grazzal (3-2), 4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 K; P Tyler Smith (save); Jesus Almarza 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Newton Garcia 1-3, HR, R, 2 RBI. N: Austyn Donellon 2-3, 2 R. McA (10-4), Nova (5-10).

North Broward Prep 19, Ransom Everglades 5: NBP: WP Ryan McPherson 2.2 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 H, BB, 6 K; Yoel Tejeda Jr. 3-4, 2 2B, BB, SB, 4 R, 3 RBI; Andrew Cutler 2-3, HR, SF, BB, R, 6 RBI; Gian De Castro 0-1, SF, 2 BB, 2 SB, 2 R, 2 RBI; Clancy Marsh 1-3, BB, 2 R, RBI. RE: Nick Rubino 3-3, 2 2B, SB, 2 R; Justin Saphier 2R. NBP (10-8), RE (10-5).

Palmetto 6, South Dade 3: The Panthers built a 6-2 lead after three innings. Jaden Clarin 2-4, 2 RBI; Max Borelli 2-3 2 R; Hunter Rebhan 2-3, 2B, R; Luca Arenado 2-4, RBI; WP Grant Kavalir 7 IP, CG, 3 R, 7 H, 1 BB, 3 K. PLM (8-6), SD (6-9-1).

Pompano Beach 10, Pembroke Pines Charter 4: The Tornadoes scored two in the first, one in the second and four in the third to go ahead 7-0. They added three more in the fourth. PB: WP Charlie Tezca 5 IP, 4 R, 8 H, 2 BB, 5 K; Daviano Riba (save) 2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB; Colin Calvert 3-3, 2B, BB, 2 SB, 3 R, 2 RBI; Charlie Tecza 2-3, 2 2B, R, 2 RBI. PPC: Justin Acevedo 2-4, R; Riley Bambino 2-2, 2B; Paul Abolafia 1-3, 2B, BB, R, 2 RBI. PB (9-5), PPC (6-7).

Southwest 10, Ferguson 2: Leading 4-2, the Eagles broke it open with six runs in the fifth. SW: Matthew Ferrer 2-5, 2 R, SB, RBI; Joel Cabrera 2-4, 2B, BB, R; Noah Perez 1-1, 2 BB, R, 2 RBI; Albert Rigual 3-3, 2B, BB, R. FRG: Rey Garcia 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI. SW (12-4), FRG (5-9-1).

Western 16, South Broward 1: The Wildcats broke the game open with 11 runs in the top of the seventh. WP Jake Butter (7-1) 6 IP, 4 H, 0 BB, 1 R, 7 K; Daniel Ortega 2-3, 2 2B, BB, 5 R, RBI; Kristian Noriega 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Sean Kaelber 2-4, 3 R, RBI; Leandro Perez 2-5, 2B, 3B, R, 3 RBI; Josh Martin 2-3, R, 2 RBI. WST (14-3), SB (6-10).

Westminster Academy 9, Killian 7: WA: Julian Irizzary 2-3, 2B, BB, R, 2 RBI; Jacob Serrano 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Robert Nedry 1-3, BB, 2 SB, 2 R; Caleb Martos 1-3, SB, 2 R; Landon Petrisko 2 BB, 2 SB, 2 R; WP Ian Guevara 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K. KLN: Jose Lopez 3-3, R; Maximus Orbeta 2-3, 2B, BB, 3 R, 2 RBI; Kendry Blanco 2-3, BB, R. WA (12-7), KLN (5-10).

Softball

Orange Bowl Florida

Fastpitch Invitational at Palmetto Bay

Palmer Trinity 9, Ferguson 3: WP Emmy Cerda (4-0) 13 K; Kinsey Cerda 1-3, 2 RBI; Mela Fajardo 1-2; Sinaya Sadler 2 RBI. PT (9-3).

Palmer Trinity 3, Fort Myers-Riverdale 1: WP Emme Fundora (6-3); Kinsey Cerda 4-4, Run, RBI; Caroline Zamek 1-4, 2 RBI; Michelle Matos 1-2, Run. PT (10-3).

Ransom Everglades 14, Carrollton 9: It marked the Raiders first win of 2022.

Colonial Christian 19, Miami Christian 1: WP Adrianna Haponuk (2-1), CG, 3 K; Joselyn Walsh 4 H, 2B, RBI, SB; Keyanna Sanchez 2 H, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Janelle Rousse 2 H, 2 RBI, SB. CC (5-4).

Lacrosse

GIRLS: Calvary Christian 18, Cooper City 6: For the Cowboys (5-10), Mackenzie Sauer 2 goals, 2 ground balls; Cameron Sen 2 goals, 2 draw controls, 4 ground balls; Helen Tremble 1 goal, 4 draw controls, 2 ground balls; Grace O’Malley 1 goal; Stephanie Gallo 2 ground balls; Ella Ferre Roberts 10 saves.

GIRLS: Palmetto 11, Westminster Christian 5: Emma Behar 3 goals, 2 assists, 4 ground balls, 2 draw controls; Allie Gould 3 goals, 1 ground ball; Emma Weinberg 2 goals, 4 assists, 6 ground balls, 4 draw controls; Bethany DeFerrari 1 goal, 8 ground balls, 3 draw controls; Alexis Cohen 1 goal, 2 ground balls; Ella Tamargo 1 goal, 1 ground ball; Caylie Salas 6 ground balls, 3 draw controls; Ana Martinez 1 assist, 3 ground balls; Caitlin Carmona 3 ground balls, 1 draw control; Alex James 2 ground balls; Cassandra Pita 2 ground balls; Megan McCreary 2 ground balls; Orli Clarin 1 ground ball; Angelina Cutino 1 ground ball; Sara Kramer 6 saves. PLM (8-3).

BOYS: Ransom Everglades 14, Palmetto 5: The Raiders finished the regular season 8-8.

Boys’ volleyball

Belen Jesuit d. Boca Raton 25-17, 25-15 and South Broward 25-15, 26-24: Gabriel Suarez 19 kills, 10 digs; Joseph Gonzalez 11 kills, 15 digs; Robert Henao 36 assists, 16 digs, 4 blocks. BEL (18-6).

