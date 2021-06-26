Belen Jesuit to hold prayer service for missing families in Surfside building collapse

Belen Jesuit Preparatory School will be praying the rosary Monday night for the families affected by the partial building collapse in Surfside, including several of their own.

“Our South Florida community is reeling from the Champlain Towers South Condo tragedy in Surfside. We continue to pray for all those affected and for the rescue teams who have been working tirelessly to find survivors,” the school said in an emailed message to its school community Friday.

Rescue crews are continuing to search through the rubble Saturday for survivors. Officials have confirmed four deaths. There are 159 people missing and 127 people accounted for.

Several of the people reported missing are members of the school’s community, including Belen Jesuit graduate Juan Mora Jr. and his parents, according to the email.

The school, located at 500 SW 127th Ave, will be hosting the service on its campus at 8 p.m. Monday. While the in-person service is only open to members of the school’s community — employees, students, parents, alumni and their immediate families — it will be streamed online through Belen’s YouTube page.

“In times of such sadness, we must remain faithful to our heavenly Father and place our trust in Him. Let us lift our prayers to the Blessed mother by praying the rosary as one community ... Under the statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and together as a Belen family, we will place all those affected by this tragedy in the hands of Our Lady of Belen,” the email reads.

