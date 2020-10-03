The Belen cross-country team — led by Javier Vento — continues its undefeated run

The undefeated Belen cross-country team won its fifth consecutive major meet at the FSU Prestate Invitational held at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee on Saturday.

The Belen average was 15:41 — making this one of the fastest teams in school and state history. The team — ranked 8th by Milesplit USA — is making a case for a higher ranking. Belen scored 31 points in the Elite race category in a field that included 12 teams.

The Wolverines were led by Javier Vento, who finished first in a personal record time of 15:21 for the 5K distance. In second place was teammate Adam Magoulas (15:26).

Belen has beaten 79 teams in the state. The team makes a trip to Fort Myers next Saturday to compete at the Bishop Verot Invitational.

Football

▪ St. Brendan d. Everglades 38-0: Isaac Brown had 164 yards and 2 touchdowns. Micheal Caldwell had 6 tackles, a 66-yard interception return for a touchdown. Richard Dandridge had 4 receptions, 65 yards, 1 touchdown. Javaris Jones had 6 tackles, 1 sack, 68-yard touchdown reception.