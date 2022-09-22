Belen cross-country places in two events on same day. Plus North Broward golf records and more

The Belen Jesuit boys’ cross-country program continues to add to its historic legacy.

Belen once again features so much talent that the group was split into two teams, competing at two events on the same day.

And both did very well.

In their first ouf-of-state trip this season, the Wolverines placed third of 39 teams at the Southern Showcase at John Hunt Running Park in Huntsville, Alabama. The team improved its race average to a Florida-leading 15 minutes 44 seconds.

Belen’s spread was the best yet, with 29 seconds separating their first runner (junior Joshua Ruiz, 15:28.05) through their fifth runner (junior Evan Torres, 15:58.01).

Ruiz placed 20th of 300 runners in the Champions Division. Twin junior Joseph Ruiz was 25th in 15:32.35. Eighth grader Marcelo Mantecon was 47th in 15:49.29. Sophomore Joseph Socarras was 52nd in 15:53.51. Torres was 57th.

The Wolverines finished first of all Florida teams. The prestigious event included teams from 10 states.

In addition to fielding a varsity squad in Alabama, Belen also ran a varsity team at the 40th annual Spanish River Invitational, winning the 3A Division at South County Regional Park in Boca Raton.

Senior Matthew Calero led the Wolverines in 16:19 on the 5K (3.1-mile) course. He placed fifth of 75 runners.

Senior teammate Alec Torricella followed closely in sixth in 16:31.20. Sophomore Diego Magarino was eighth in 16:38.55, and senior Roberto Leon was ninth in 16:39.34. Sophomore Philippe Riobe Belen rounded out the Top 10 in 16:44.29.

Five more Belen runners finished in the Top 20 (11. junior Charles Carreno 16:47.05; 12. senior Marco de la Hoz 16:48.32; 14. senior Gabriel Bustamante 16:59.04; 15. senior Diego de la Hoz 17:19.89; 17. sophomore Marco Prieguez 17:20.90).

Belen was first of 11 teams in Boca Raton.

More top runners

Dillard sophomore Joshua Gammage was the top local finisher in 3A, placing second at 15:48.72. St. Thomas Aquinas seniors Anthony Herrera (16:03.21) and Martin Ahlstrom (16:05.12) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Story continues

Junior Dashon Gill, also of Dillard, was seventh in 16:37.28, and junior Majet Bethely of Boyd Anderson was 13th in 16:51.41.

BOYS: 3A: Team: 1. Belen Jesuit 33; 2. St. Thomas Aquinas 60; 3. Dillard 116; 4. South Fork 117; 5. Boyd Anderson 148; 6. American Heritage-Plantation 151; 7. Felix Varela 185; 8. Suncoast-Riviera Beach 219; 9. Seminole Ridge 221; 10. Mater Academy Charter 224; 11. Archbishop McCarthy 277.

In 3A girls, junior Ashley Fitzgerald of American Heritage-Plantation finished first of 68 runners in 18:09.81.

Senior Olivia Fraga of team champ Lourdes was third in 18:37.51. Sophomore Grace Finneran of St. Thomas Aquinas was fourth in 18:45.79.

GIRLS: 3A: Team: 1. Lourdes 50; 2. St. Thomas Aquinas 56; 3. South Fork 77; 4. Dillard 86; 5. American Heritage-Plantation 120; 6. Archbishop McCarthy 142; 7. Mater Academy Charter 173; 8.

Other top local finishers: 6. Ella Collins (StA) 19:29.20; 7. Peyton Williams (Dil) 19:34.56; 8. Olivia Rodriguez (Lourdes) 19:57.98; 9. Zoe Giacobbe (StA) 20:04.28; 10. Ja’liah Gammage (Dil) 20:22.42; 11. Kylie Fernandez (Lourdes) 20:33.88; 12. Lucia Castillo-Rios (Lourdes) 20:36.81; 14. Elicia Bryant (Homestead) 20:56.19; 15. Isabella Marty (Varela) 20:59.56; 16. Helen Ribas (Archbishop McCarthy) 21:00.25; 17. Gabriella Hurtado (StA) 21:42.22; 18. Andrea Comas-Sanchez (Lourdes) 21:21.31; 19. Daniela Fraga (Lourdes) 21:25.19; 20. Gaby Latorre-Lagos (TERRA) 21:29.17.

More cross-country

BOYS at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach: Team: 1. Coral Springs 42; 2. Flanagan 51; 3. Dillard 72; 4. McArthur 93; 5. South Plantation 127; 6. Ely 135; 7. Deerfield Beach 176.

Individual: 1. Shamar Henry (Flan) 17:30.5; 2. Jeffrey Belizaire (CS) 17:33.5; 3. Dashon Gil (Dil) 17:39.2; 4. Joshua Gammage (Dil) 17:30.5; 5. Jamari Benjamin (Fl) 18:18.3; 6. Issac Mayorga (Fl) 18:39.2; 7. Joshua Britton (Fl) 18:39.3; 8. Kensey Frederic (CS) 18:45.1; 9. Matthew Wykpisz (CS) 19:22.1; 10. Ilias Naami (SP) 19:25; 11. Lucas Penaloza (CS) 19:53.8; 12. Leighton Peart (CS) 19:55.5; 13. Ashton Piersol (CS) 20:15.9; 14. Romeo Lainez (McA) 20:42.5; 15. Dudley Moise (McA) 20:43.1.

GIRLS: Team: 1. Coral Springs 18; 2. Flanagan 44; 3. McArthur 72; 4. Deerfield Beach 100.

Individual: 1. Raquel Edwards (Dil) 18:58.1; 2. Ja’liah Gammage (Dil) 22:22.8; 3. Peyton Williams (Dil) 22:23; 4. Kelly Greene (Dil) 22:25.5; 5. Briana Williams (CS) 23:07.3; 6. Angelica Macarulay (CS) 23:17.2; 7. Lea Ramnarace (CS) 23:18.3; 8. Brianna Morency (Fl) 24:32.4; 9. Sofia Evans (CS) 24:42.9; 10. Camaran Gillins (Fl) 24:51.1; 11. Katrice Burke (Monarch) 25:08.3; 12. Kaylee Isen (Monarch) 25:08.4; 13. Kaitlyn Boyette (South Plantation) 25:40.4; 14. Mariana Dos Santos (CS) 25:51; 15. Gabriella Gentihomme (CS) 26:01.9.

Golf

Sean Richards of North Broward Prep boys’ golf set a school mark with 69, taking medalist honors against American Heritage-Plantation at Parkland Golf and Country Club.

Three golfers held the 18-hole school record prior. Jeff Dennis (2002 & 2004), Joey Marino (2008) and Richards (2021) at 70.

North Broward Prep record setting golfer Sean Richards.

American Heritage won the close match 295-300.

Prior, North Broward Prep set a team record at the George Jenkins Invitational at The Club at Eaglebrooke in Lakeland. Richards (72), Filippo Martelli (73), Cruz Allegianis-Pierce (74) and Mac Lobdell (75) shot 294, breaking the 2004 mark. Back then, Jeff Dennis, Reese McCauley, Andrew Usyk and Carl McCauley teamed to shoot 298.

North Broward Prep record setting golfer Sean Richards.

BOYS: American Heritage-Plantation 295, North Broward Prep 300: Sean Richards (NBP) 69; Sohan Patel (AHP) 71; Aiden Arce (AHP) and Maximillaan Govaerts (AHP) 74; Cruz Allegianis-Pierce (NBP) 75; Rafael Frias (AHP) 76; Cooper Roth (NBP) 78; Fillippo Martelli (NBP) 79.

GIRLS: Cardinal Gibbons d. NSU University School at Plantation Preserve (6 holes due to weather, par 24): Elizabeth Smith (CG) 26; Kate Mackie (CG), MaryKait Reeder (CG) and Sofia Ehret (CG) 32; Jenna Jacobson (CG) 34; Zoe Wechsler (Univ) 38; Ava Koury (Univ) 42; Morgan Gage (CG) 47.

GIRLS: Carrollton 155, SLAM 162, Doral Academy 168 at Biltmore Golf Course in Coral Gables (par 35): 1. Fernanda Carrion (Carr) and Maria Quintaro (Dor) 36; Andrea Montaner (Carr) 37; Dariana Breto (SLAM) 38.

Volleyball

Florida Christian d. Westwood Christian 25-18, 25-16, 25-13: Natalie Hernandez 9 kills, 2 blocks; Frances Vinuela 10 kills, 2 blocks; Maya Ortiz 10 service points, 26 digs; Sophia Valle 17 service points, 4 aces, 17 digs. FC (5-5).

Palmetto d. Coral Reef 25-12-25-21, 21-25, 27-25: Lexi Diaz 46 assists, 7 digs, 4 aces; Julia Rivera 16 kills, 12 digs; Gabrielle Schwartz 16 kills, 17 digs; Julia Schmidt 12 kills. Plm (7-7).

St. Brendan d. American Heritage-Plantation 25-21, 25-11, 25-15: Ana Sofia Tobar 11 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs & serve receive; Annelise Alvarez 7 kills, 12 digs & serve seceive; Sofia Sanchez 25 assists, 2 aces; Nikki Baltodano 11 digs & serve receive; Mia Ortiz 5 blocks. StB (9-2).

Submit results

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have Fall varsity results along with top performers and their stats for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

---

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com