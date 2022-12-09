Belen and Braddock make history at cross-country nationals. Plus basketball and soccer results

The Braddock cross-country program fared well at the Garmin RunningLane National Championships in Huntsville, Alabama.

Each team finished its Cinderella season with an outstanding performance.

The boys’ team won the Bronze race, which showcased 28 schools from throughout the nation. The team was led by Andres Canas.

On the girls’ side, the Bulldogs did not disappoint either. After finishing second at the state meet, they were ranked 20th in the Gold race, which featured the best 30 schools in the country.

The Bulldogs, led by Annabella Cardona, placed 18th overall. This marked the first time the team competed in the Gold race in program history.

The Belen Jesuit boys’ cross-country team, running under the team name Miami Havana, capped off its season with a program record by finishing 14th at Nike Cross Nationals.

It wasn’t raining and snowing as forecasted. Conditions were better than expected. Temperatures were in the 30’s with gusty winds, but the hilly 5K course at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Oregon was unseasonably dry.

Belen’s top runner, Joshua Ruiz, a junior, dealt with stomach cramps. He was forced to fall to the ground and crawl to the finish line for the final 20 meters, covering 3.1 miles in 16 minutes and 14 seconds. Stepping up to fill this gap was 8th grader Marcelo Mantecon who finished first for Belen in 15 minutes 58 seconds and 68th overall. He was the only 8th grader in the field.

The Wolverines scored 349 points with a 37-second team spread in a field that included the best 22 high school teams in the country. Belen ends the 2022 season ranked 14th in the United States.

Soccer

GIRLS: American Heritage-Plantation 3, Oxbridge-West Palm Beach 0: Dori Johnson 2 goals; Emma Torres 1 goal; Izzy Spatafora 1 assist; Lily Sargent-Burns 1 assist; Nyema Freeman 1 assist. AH (5-2-1).

GIRLS: American Heritage-Plantation 3, Somerset-Pembroke Pines 0: Nyema Freeman 1 goal, 1 assist; Cortney Caruso 1 goal; Izzy Spatpfora 1 goal. AH (4-2-1).

GIRLS: Coral Reef 4, Ferguson 0: Alexandra Duenas 1 goal; Victoria Pozo 1 goal; Samantha Ruiz 1 goal; Mikayla St Clair 1 goal. CR (4-0).

GIRLS: LaSalle 3, Florida Christian 0: Natalie Islami 2 goals; Gabi Chong 1 goal; Jasmine Gutierrez 1 assist; Gkps Ashley Fonseca and Ana Salcedo combined shutout. LaS (3-3-1).

GIRLS: Lourdes Academy 3, Boca Raton 1: Antonella Monsalve 1 goal; Coco Aguilar 1 goal; Sienna Aviles 1 goal, 1 assist; Lia Chantres 1 assist. Lour (6-0-1).

GIRLS: Lourdes Academy 8, Downtown Doral 0: Kaylee Sanchez 1 goal; Mia Roca 1 goal; Coco Aguilar 1 goal, 1 assist; Rebecca Sampedro 2 goals; Sienna Aviles 1 goal; Eva Cova 1 goal; Camila Lago 1 goal, 1 assist; Amanda Maceiras 1 assist; Andrea Mazin 1 assist; Alexandra Diaz 2 assists; Gkp Stephanie Wyszkowski shutout. Lour (5-0-1).

GIRLS: Miami Beach 5, Miami High 2: Paola Mosquera 1 goal; Valeria Molina 1 goal; Kennedy Kelly 1 goal; Vy Elo 2 goals, 1 assist. MB (2-3-1).

GIRLS: Pines Charter 2, Flanagan 0: Bella Mendez winning goal, assisted by Gabby Sarbello. PC (4-0).

GIRLS: Pines Charter 7, Everglades 0: Mariana Ardila 2 goals, 1 assist; Anna Maria Ramirez 1 goal, 1 assist; Amanda Fernandez 1 goal, 1 assist; Katelyn Fernandez 1 goal; Jada Cabrera 1 goal; Camila Gomez 1 goal. PC (3-0).

GIRLS: Ransom Everglades 2, Carrollton 0: Jojo James 1 goal; Anna Lavernia 1 goal; Lauren Howard 1 assist; Andrea Paniagua 1 assist. Gkp Juju Perez Rivera 2nd shutout; Mackenzie Buckner def; Olivia Geller def; Kenzie Connell def; Avery Almazan def. RE (5-1).

GIRLS: Ransom Everglades 9, Chaminade-Madonna 1: Trailing 1-0, the Raiders (4-1) scored nine unanswered goals. Stella Colombo 3 goals; Sophia Juhasz 2 goals; Anna Lavernia 1 goal; Jojo James 1 goal; Lauren Howard 1 goal; Andrea Paniagua 1 goal; Sofi Rua 4 assists. RE (4-1).

GIRLS: St. Brendan 1, MAST 0: Isabella Bowen 1 goal; Gkp Meagan Alvarez shutout.

GIRLS: St. Thomas Aquinas 4, Gulliver Prep 0: Romiana Witek 2 goals; Isabella Ruffolo 1 goal; Erin Smith 1 goal; Gkp Camryn McEwen shutout. STA (4-1-1).

BOYS: Cardinal Gibbons 1, Pine Crest 0: Deni Rivard winning goal off an assist by Riley Holden. CG (6-1-1).

BOYS: Cardinal Gibbons 3, Calvary Christian 0: Deven Garcia 2 goals; Danny Perret-Gentile 1 goal; Riley Holden 1 assist; Deni Rivard 1 assist;Tony Smolinsky 1 assist. CG (5-1-1).

BOYS: Coral Gables 5, Hialeah Gardens 0: Sky Carrizo 4 goals; Vincenzo Domenecq 1 goal; Marcos Algeciras 2 assists; Anthony Roles Fotso 1 assist; Luis Guinea 1 assist. CG (4-2).

BOYS: LaSalle 6, Florida Christian 0: Santiago Sanchez 2 goals, 1 assist; Mario Bardi 1 goal, 2 assists; Marlon Marin 1 goal; Miguel Sosa 1 goal; Charles Esber 1 goal; Franco Schena 1 assist; Javi Prieto 1 assist. Gkps Sebastian Ochoa and Tristan Suarez combined shutout. LaS (5-1-1).

BOYS: St. Brendan 3, MAST 1: Alex Rodriguez 1 goal; Daniel Reyes-Cortez 1 goal, 1 assist; Samuel Quiroga 1 goal.

BOYS: St. Brendan 2, SLAM 1: Alex Rodriguez 1 goal; Julian Vazquez 1 goal; Samuel Quiroga 1 assist.

Basketball

GIRLS: Colonial Christian 49, Keys Gate 32: Indira Alvarez 21 pts, 7 rebs; Isabella Pecina 12 pts, 7 rebs; Mikaela Pecina 8 pts, 5 rebs; Saige Thomas 9 rebs.

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 35, NSU University School 8: Nicole Quevedo (Jr.) 10 points; Podvin 7; Brown 6; Lopez 5; Dauphin 5; Karam 2. Rebs: Dauphin 8. Asts: Lopez 4. GP (3-3).

GIRLS: Lourdes 50, Northwestern 41: Luciana Picasso 15 pts, 14 rebs, 6 asts, 4 stls, 2 blks; Sophia Sandoval 14 pts, 4-9 3-ptrs, 6 rebs; Ana Sofia Sanchez 14 pts, 4 rebs, 2 stls; Sophie Llevat 3 pts, 5 asts, 3 stls. Lour (2-4).

GIRLS: Ransom Everglades 51, St. Brendan 44: Leah Croom (Jr.) 25 pts. RE (7-2), StB (6-2).

GIRLS: Ransom Everglades 61, Carol City 35: Leah Croom (Jr.) 13 pts, 7 stls. RE (6-2).

GIRLS: St. Brendan 56, Boca Raton Christian 38: StB: Toro 12 pts, Gras 12, Castro 8, Garcia 8, Schwarte 8, Caballero 4, Vindigni 4. BRC: Cronin 12 pts, Quinn 11, Robnet 9, Maser 6. 3-ptrs: Toro 2, Castro 1, Maser 1, Quinn 1. Half: SB 28-20. StB (6-1), BRC (4-4).

BOYS: Braddock 68, Krop 31: Brd: Suarez 25 pts, Perez 9, Zenck 6, A. Lopez 6, Aquilar 6, X.Martínez 6, Sanchez 4, Hernandez 4, V.Lopez 2. Krop: Suarez 8 pts, Geodan 7, Isypov 7, Feliciano 4, Hill 3, Escarment 2, Salvador 2. 3-ptrs: Suarez 4, Perez 1, Zenck 1. Rebs: A.Lopez 7, Zenck 5. Asts: Sanchez 5, Suarez 5. Stls: Sanchez 6, Suarez 6, Perez 3, Zenck 3. Half: Brd 39-17. Brd (3-0).

BOYS: Colonial Christian 57, Redland Christian 56: Rudy Silva 18 pts, 13 rebs, 3 stls; Joshua Bertrand 10 pts, 4 rebs, 5 stls; Hudson Castlemann-Herrman 9 pts, 8 rebs, 3 asts, 3 stls; Seth Porch 8 pts, 16 rebs.

BOYS: Coral Reef 66, Southwest 44: The Barracudas went ahead 24-7 in the first quarter en route to the win. Gabriel Castro 24 pts, 3-4 3-ptrs, 4 stls; Hunter Bostick 11 pts, 6 rebs, 3 asts, 3 stls; Yvon Mbenza 7 rebs; Nikolaos Psarrakos 6 rebs, 4 blks.

Nathan Williams of the Florida Christian boys’ basketball team.

BOYS: Florida Christian 52, Ransom Everglades 50: Nathan Williams came off the bench to provide a much needed spark for the struggling Patriots to start the second half. He also made two clutch shots in the fourth and stole a pass which led to a layup. FC: Williams 10 pts, 4 rebs, 2 blks; Alex Soto 14 pts, 7 rebs, 2 blks. FC (2-5).

BOYS: Palmetto 81, Coral Reef 57: CR: Gabriel Castro 12 pts; William Alfonsodearmas 12 pts; Nikolaos Psarrakos 11 rebs, 3 blks; Hunter Bostick 6 pts, 6 rebs, 4 blks. CR (2-2).

BOYS: Ransom Everglades 57, Lasalle 52: Jackson Pegg (Sr.) 18 pts, 5 asts, 5 rebs. RE (2-3).

BOYS: St. Brendan 93, Miami Christian 74: StB: Alvarez 22 pts, Gutierrez 18, Alicea 17, Diaz 11, Duque 10, Tovar 8, Gutierrez 3, Villalba 2, Rodriguez 2. MC: Ching 15 pts, Crespo 13, Ramos 12, Dewberry 9, Lopez 9, Gonzalez 7, Villanueva 4. 3-ptrs: Alvarez 6, Alicea 4, Gutierrez 4, Diaz 1, Tovar 1, Gutierrez 1. StB (4-0).

BOYS: TERRA 55, Central 49: J.Del Rio 17 pts; Z.Blain 5; I.Hernandez 6; L.Hernandez 15; R.Pando-Tristan 10; E.Tangier 2. Rebs: Blain 8, Pando-Tristan 8. Stls: I.Hernandez 4. T (3-1).

BOYS: Westwood Christian 71, Homestead 42: Michael Chigozie 21 pts, 14 rebs, 7 blks, 2 stls; Gabriel Gallego 12 pts, 7 asts, 6 stls, 5 rebs; Jayden Rosario 10 pts, 8 asts, stls, 5 rebs.

