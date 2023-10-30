Is Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Potentially Undervalued?

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$97.64 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$68.66. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Belden's current trading price of US$70.64 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Belden’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Belden?

Great news for investors – Belden is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Belden’s ratio of 10.06x is below its peer average of 16.36x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Electronic industry. What’s more interesting is that, Belden’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Belden?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -4.6% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Belden. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although BDC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BDC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BDC for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Belden.

