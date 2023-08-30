A belated reform of EU law

Construction workers lay bricks on a housing development

It is not as if ministers have been unwilling to abort or mitigate green policies when they have proved problematic in other areas. New proposals to rip up so-called “nutrient neutrality” rules, a hangover of Britain’s EU membership, may well unblock the building of 100,000 homes.

These rules require construction projects to show that they will not release nutrients such as nitrates and phosphates into water bodies before building can begin. They have been a considerable burden and led to many councils blocking projects. Their replacement is clearly to be welcomed.

Predictably, green critics are out in force. Lib Dem environment spokesman Tim Farron has described the change as a “disgraceful act”, and the RSPB warned it could lead to “total ecological collapse” for some rivers.

Yet as written, the rules are an expensive way to achieve little. The construction industry estimates that less than 5 per cent of the water pollution targeted is accounted for by homes and buildings. The value of construction halted is vast. At the price of a £280 million investment in mitigation, the Government says it is now poised to unblock £18 billion in economic activity.

This, however, raises questions. The Brexit transition period ended more than two years ago, returning to our elected and sovereign Parliament the right to make its own laws. The costs of this regulation, meanwhile, were clear in April last year.

Why has it taken so long to act? With the Government seemingly committed to a high tax, high spend model, it is imperative that Britain’s regulations are as competitive as they can be. How many other EU laws remain quietly embedded in the economy, slowing growth and piling up costs? Their reform must be made a priority.

