Belated medal has luger Sam Edney chasing his Olympic 'moment' to go with it

Sam Edney and the Canadian luge team embraced in a celebratory group hug before Christmas upon learning of a sudden upgrade to bronze from fourth place at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Word of the team relay medal — Canada's first in luge — came via the International Olympic Committee in December after the retroactive suspension of Russians Albert Demchenko and Tatiana Ivanova for doping violations.

But after a brief huddle, Edney and his colleagues jumped back on their sleds and got back to work. There was simply no time to party or reflect on the magnitude of the achievement given the looming Winter Games Feb. 9 to 25 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

For Edney, Pyeongchang will be his fourth and final Olympic appearance. Much like the irrepressible Calvin from the cartoon strip Calvin & Hobbes, he plans to attack the hill with abandon in pursuit of a storybook ending to his 15-year career on the national team.

Living in the moment is paramount for a man who realizes the end is near.

Not thinking of Sochi medal

"The Sochi medal is something we were no longer thinking about," says Edney, the granddaddy of the Canadian luge team at age 33. "Even when the news broke, it was still like, 'Oh. That's great. It's amazing news.'

"But at the same time, we're so focused on what we want to achieve in Pyeongchang. That makes the excitement seem a bit surreal or even not real."

Come March, regardless of the results in Pyeongchang, Edney can indulge in walks along the beach in his adopted hometown of Victoria, B.C., and soak in the bronze medal that initially slipped away.

"What the Canadian relay team missed out on was the moment," says Jeff Christie, a former Canadian luger who worked as a commentator at the 2014 Sochi races for CBC Sports. "They missed out on coming up the outrun and pumping their fist, understanding that they won a medal and the celebration in that moment. That's what they were cheated out of.